We’re fast approaching the halfway mark in the 2025 Super League season and thankfully, the disciplinary process appears to have been much less of a talking point this year.

Compared to 2024, when high tackles and cards were all over the agenda on a near-weekly basis, this time around, players appear to have grasped an ever-changing system.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some pretty bad offenders. It would be easy to look at the penalty points tallies each player has accrued, but one tackle can result in a hefty total – as Jared Waerea-Hargreaves showed last week.

So with that in mind, we’re focussing on the penalties and set restarts every player has conceded in 2025. Here’s the top-ranking player at every club..

Castleford Tigers: Judah Rimbu (11)

Rimbu has conceded seven penalties and four set restarts so far in 2025 from his nine games, making him the Tigers’ worst offender on the disciplinary front.

That’s ahead of George Lawler and Jeremiah Simbiken, both with eight penalties and set restarts against their name.

Catalans Dragons: Luke Keary (10)

Keary has been incredibly vocal about the standard of Super League since moving to England – but he’s clearly struggled to adjust to the disciplinary changes himself.

His tally of ten is comprised of seven penalties and three set restarts in the 11 games he’s played in Super League..

Huddersfield Giants: Sam Hewitt (8)

Huddersfield aren’t too bad on the indiscipline front compared to some clubs. Hewitt is their worst offender, conceding seven penalties and a solitary set restart.

Hull FC: Amir Bourouh (13)

Only one team in Super League has conceded more penalties than Hull FC – and they have a number of players already in double figures for the amount they’ve conceded if you include set restarts.

Their worst offender is hooker Bourouh, who’s conceded seven penalties and six set restarts in 2025 from the 11 games he’s played.

Hull KR: Mikey Lewis (8)

In contrast, Hull KR sit near the bottom on the disciplinary ladder – with only two sides conceding fewer penalties than they have this season.

It’s reigning Man of Steel and half-back Mikey Lewis who has conceded the most penalties for the Robins.

Leeds Rhinos: James McDonnell (9)

Leeds are another side who are pretty good on the disciplinary front, with just Warrington sitting below them in terms of how many penalties they have conceded.

Back-rower McDonnell is Leeds’ worst offender.

Leigh Leopards: Three players (7)

Leigh are pretty good at sharing the ill-discipline out, with three players sharing the honour of being the most prolific penalty machines in their squad.

Edwin Ipape and Ethan O’Neill have both conceded six penalties and one set restart, while Jack Hughes has conceded five penalties and two set restarts.

Salford Red Devils: Jack Ormondroyd (10)

The worst side in Super League in terms of discipline are the team who sit at the bottom, Salford Red Devils.

Prop Jack Ormondroyd has been an ever-present for Paul Rowley’s side in 2025 and he has conceded eight penalties and two set restarts for a personal tally of ten.

St Helens: Tristan Sailor (10)

It’s been far from an ideal start to life in Super League for Tristan Sailor and like some other overseas imports, he’s struggled to get to grips with the disciplinary side of things.

Sailor has conceded eight penalties and two set restarts in his 11 games.

Wakefield Trinity: Mike McMeeken (13)

The worst offender across the whole of Super League for penalties in 2025 so far is Wakefield captain Mike McMeeken.

He’s been very impressive for Trinity in 2025 but he’s also conceded plenty of penalties: 11 in total, along with two set restarts.

Warrington Wolves: Paul Vaughan (7)

The best team in Super League in terms of keeping it clean is Warrington Wolves. Prop Paul Vaughan has conceded six penalties and one set restart, making him the Wire player at the top of their list.

Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis (10)

And finally, in terms of the reigning Super League champions, it’s forward Kaide Ellis who is the worst offending player among Matt Peet’s squad. He’s conceded nine penalties and a solitary set restart.