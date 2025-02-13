Every Super League club’s highest-ever finish ahead of 2025 season

The 30th edition of Super League is right around the corner, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive to date.

Teams right across the top flight have a genuine case to make the play-offs or even the League Leaders Shield this year, but how have they fared in years gone past?

Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to look at each team’s best-ever Super League finish to date.

N.B. This list only contains the 12 teams currently in Super League.

Castleford Tigers: 1st

The Fords’ best-ever finish to a Super League season came in 2017, as they lifted their one and only League Leaders Shield to date. Following a strong season, Castleford went on to reach a maiden Grand Final, but fell at the final hurdle as Leeds Rhinos beat them at Old Trafford.

Catalans Dragons: 1st

Like Castleford, Les Dracs have also lifted the League Leaders Shield on one occasion, which came in 2021. Since Steve McNamara took the reins in Perpignan, Catalans have consistently been in the mix at the top of the table, and that came to a head in 2021 as they claimed their maiden League Leaders Shield. They are still yet to win a Grand Final, though, after losing in both 2021 and 2023.

Huddersfield Giants: 1st

Another team that lifted the League Leaders Shield in their best-ever campaign was Huddersfield Giants, who finished at the top of the table back in 2013. Yet again though, they have not turned this first-placed finish into a Grand Final win, as they are still yet to reach the Old Trafford showpiece.

Hull FC: 2nd

The first on this list to not win a League Leaders Shield is Hull FC, who finished second in their best-ever season in 2006. The Airlie Birds later went on to make the Grand Final in this season, but eventually lost to St Helens, who also pipped them to the top of the table in the regular season.

Hull KR: 2nd

Like their near-neighbours FC, Hull KR also ended their best campaign in second place, which came only last year. The Robins also went on to make the Grand Final, but like their city rivals lost out to the team that beat them to top spot in the table too as they lost to Wigan.

Leeds Rhinos: 1st

The first one on this list who has won multiple League Leaders Shields’ is Leeds Rhinos, who have finished at the top of the tree on three occasions in the Super League era. The best of the lot will probably be 2015, though, as they ended up winning the treble.

Leigh Leopards: 5th

The Leythers haven’t had a history of success, but their best-ever finish also came in 2024 as they finished fifth. They also reached the Super League semi-finals too, before being knocked out by eventual champions Wigan.

Salford Red Devils: 3rd

It might not be plain sailing for Salford right now, away from the pitch that is, but the Red Devils have had some solid finishes in recent seasons and the best of the lot came in 2009 as they finished third. They later reached the Grand Final too, however lost to St Helens.

St Helens: 1st

Speaking of the Saints, they have also finished at the top of the table a record nine times. Despite having so many to choose from, the best of the lot came in 2006 as they claimed a historic quadruple in the process.

Wakefield Trinity: 5th

Newly promoted Wakefield Trinity could be dark horses for a play-off push this year, and that might equal, or even beat, their best-ever finish of fifth back in 2009. They later lost to Catalans Dragons in the opening round of the play-offs.

Warrington Wolves: 1st

Wire are another team on this list to lift the League Leaders Shield that are still yet to win the Grand Final, with them ending both the 2011 and 2016 seasons at the top. The best was arguably the 2016 campaign, as they went onto make the big dance, but lost out to Wigan.

Wigan Warriors: 1st

Rounding off our list is Wigan, who have finished top of the pile on five occasions. The best of which is by far 2024 though, as they won the quadruple.