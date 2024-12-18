Every Super League club’s best signing ahead of 2025: Asi, Hall, Feldt..

The transfer market is always a major talking point ahead of a new season: and this year has seen a plethora of serious talent arrive once again in Super League.

Each of the 12 Super League sides have dipped into the market and brought in some top-notch talent to strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign – be that from the NRL, other Super League clubs or even the lower tiers in both the UK and Australia, too – with the QLD and NSW Cup competitions an increasingly growing market for teams on British shores.

But with so many players joining new clubs, which are the best of the bunch? Well, Love Rugby League has scoured across the 12 clubs and picked which ones we think are each team’s best signing…

Castleford Tigers – Daejarn Asi

Daejarn Asi in NRL action for Parramatta Eels in 2024

Castleford have been crying out for a new halfback for a while now and it seems Asi is that talismanic figure they’ve been after.

The Samoa international, 24, is a really silky operator and could finally unlock the ‘classy Cas’ style of play that is threatening to break away: and now combining with Tex Hoy, Rowan Milnes and Joe Westerman in that spine could be a masterstroke. He also comes with some decent experience despite his youth, with 42 appearances in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and Paramatta Eels. He also has two Test caps for Samoa to his name as well.

Catalans Dragons – Luke Keary

Luke Keary in action for Sydney Roosters in 2024

Les Dracs have been incredibly busy in the market this year – with the likes of Elliot Whitehead, Tommy Makinson, Ollie Partington and Nic Cotric all heading to Perpignan: but the pick of the bunch by far (in our eyes) is former Sydney Roosters half-back Luke Keary. The inconsistency across the spine, particularly in the halves, was a major issue for coach Steve McNamara last year: but he appears to have fixed this with the signing of Keary.

The New South Wales representative has been one of the best half-backs in the NRL for some time, with three Premiership titles to his name, and will bring heaps of experience and quality to the south of France. Watch this space.

Huddersfield Giants – Tom Burgess

England prop Tom Burgess has joined Huddersfield on a three-year contract

England front-rower Tom Burgess is one of the most hotly anticipated new arrivals in the whole comp, let alone at the John Smith’s Stadium. The South Sydney Rabbitohs icon will return to Super League for the first time since 2012 and will bring bags of experience and quality to the Giants front-row, which is exactly what they need after the past few seasons.

Huddersfield are a sleeping giant in some ways – with a squad capable of pushing to make major finals and his title-winning experience from his time at Souths could bring the mentality and leadership they need to unlock their full potential.

Hull FC – Jordan Rapana

Jordan Rapana in action

Again, we could have included a number of players here with Hull FC bringing in virtually a new squad for 2025 – and John Asiata can feel very hard done by to not be named here – but former Canberra Raiders man Jordan Rapana is a brilliant signing from coach John Cartwright.

The former New Zealand and Cook Islands star, who has been handed the number one jersey at Hull this year, will add so much quality to their new-look spine, but crucially, he is also an experienced head as well, which is exactly what the Airlie Birds need.

Hull KR – Rhyse Martin

Rhyse Martin kicking a goal for Leeds Rhinos

Willie Peters has brought in some serious talent this year as they look to go one better than 2024, but Martin is probably the pick of the bunch.

Around the park, he has proved to be one of Super League’s best back-rowers during his spell with Leeds Rhinos, and can easily cover both half-back and centre too if needed with his silky ball-handling: but what makes him a brilliant recruit is his goal-kicking.

Hull KR seemingly gave everyone a go from the tee last year in an attempt to cure their kicking woes, but Martin is one of he best goal-kickers in the comp and will certainly be handed the duties for his new club. Just an all-round baller, who will add a lovely dynamic to their already great pack.

Leeds Rhinos – Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall scores a try for Hull KR in 2024

From a Leeds man heading to KR to a former Robin moving to Headingley in the form of Hall. The iconic winger returns to Leeds for 2025 after a six-year spell away from the club at both Sydney Roosters and the Robins: but he’s certainly not going there to be a squad player after his form in 2024.

Yes, he will clearly bring experience and leadership, but he is seemingly ageing like a fine wine and proving he is still one of the best wingers in the comp and could easily be a mainstay in the Leeds squad given there is a vacancy open in their backline.

READ MORE

👉 John Bateman future confirmed as England star joins new NRL club after Wests Tigers release

👉 The Halifax natives who have reunited at Canberra Raiders in the NRL

👉 3 (ridiculously) early predictions for Super League 2025 including Grand Final dark horses

Leigh Leopards – David Armstrong

David Armstrong has linked up with Leigh Leopards on a three-year contract

After losing a couple of key players, Leigh have hit the market hard this year but we think fullback David Armstrong is the best new arrival at the Leigh Sports Village.

The former Newcastle Knights man is such an exciting talent. He boasts a brilliant record of five tries from his five appearances in the NRL after only making his first-grade debut earlier this year: but has also proved to be a star in reserve-grade with a whopping 31 tries in his 35 appearances for the Knights’ reserves.

He still has his best rugby ahead of him too, given the fact that he is only 23-years-old: and Adrian Lam will be hoping that comes in Leopard print.

Salford Red Devils – Chris Hill

Chris Hill in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

This off-season has been a weird one for the Red Devils, given everything happening off the pitch, but on it they are building a fearsome squad.

Hill is also, by far, their best new recruit for 2025, as he fills the exact hole they had in their squad. The Red Devils are famed for their flamboyant, fast-paced attack, but the pack has been lacking a touch compared to those around them: and Hill should add plenty of beef to it for next year. He will also add another experienced head to go alongside skipper Kallum Watkins, which is always a good thing.

St Helens – Kyle Feldt

Kyle Feldt in action for North Queensland Cowboys

It’s not been an overly busy window for Paul Wellens’ side, but former North Queensland Cowboys man Feldt is an exceptional pick up.

The backs division proved a real headache for the Saints last year, but Feldt’s arrival should hopefully change things around and turn it into a real strength.

Feldt was one of the NRL’s best finishers during his 12-year spell with the Cowboys, notching 151 tries in his 217 appearances, and if he brings half of that ability to the UK, then he could be the difference in their attack.

Wakefield Trinity – Tom Johnstone

Tom Johnstone has returned to Wakefield ahead of 2025

Goodness me, Wakefield have drafted in some serious talent for their return to the top flight: and Johnstone is the headline signing from this group.

After an injury-plagued first spell at Belle Vue, Johnstone returns after a brilliant two-year stint at Catalans and will look to hit the ground running with the Trin in his second time around. When fit, he is one of the best wingers in the comp, and could be the key to establishing Wakefield as a potential play-off contender this year.

Warrington Wolves – Dan Russell

Dan Russell stretches out to score a try for Papua New Guinea against Wales at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Like near-neighbours St Helens, Warrington haven’t gone crazy this window, but Papua New Guinea international Russell is a shrewd pick up.

With the departure of Matty Nicholson to Canberra Raiders, there is a spot open in the Wire’s back-row, and Russell could be the man to fill it.

The Kumuls ace comes to the UK with a point to prove in the top flight, but has been a standout in reserve-grade with over 100 appearances to his name in both the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup. His Test experience will also make him a decent option to deploy in the pack.

Wigan Warriors – George Hirst

Oldham starlet George Hirst is Wigan’s sole new signing ahead of 2025

Matt Peet’s side have focused more on retentions than new recruits ahead of the 2025 campaign – with George Hirst their only new face at the time of writing.

The 23-year-old joins the Cherry and Whites after a strong two-year stint with League One side Oldham: and looks to be a promising player for the future. He will also spend some time with the Roughyeds in their Championship campaign, too, and was recently handed a squad number by Oldham coach Sean Long.

READ NEXT

👉 Martin Offiah’s emotional tribute to Wigan Warriors three decades after first BBC SPOTY award

👉 11 players you may have forgot played in Super League: Sonny Bill, Soward, Segeyaro..

👉 Wakefield Trinity’s potential 2025 line-up for Super League return after impressive recruitment drive