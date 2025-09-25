Away days are made even sweeter when you get to watch your side take the two competition points back home with them.

You’re up against it on the road.

Most supporters there want to see you beaten, and often, teams make the conditions more difficult for visiting sides on and off the field as they try to make their home advantage count.

But this year in Super League, which teams excelled on their travels and which regularly failed to get off the bus?

Wigan near-perfect, Hull FC 3rd: Every Super League club’s away record ranked in 2025

2025’s ‘away table’ is fairly similar to the actual Super League ladder, with Wigan and Hull KR still the top two having lost just three of their 13 games on their travels.

The one huge outlier is Hull FC, whose record on the road was outstanding: claiming 13 points – the competition’s third-highest tally.

FC’s only away defeats came at Leeds, Warrington, St Helens and Hull KR: and they’d already won on the road against the Wolves earlier in the year.

If John Cartwright’s side could have matched that record in front of their own fans, there’s no doubt we’d have been seeing them in the play-offs over the next few weeks.

Without further ado, here is the 2025 Super League ‘away table’ in its entirety, from bottom to top…

N.B. Magic Weekend games are NOT included in this table

12. Salford Red Devils – 2 points (PD: -509)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

P:13, W:1, D:0, L:12

11. Castleford Tigers – 4 points (PD: -206)

P:13, W:2, D:0, L:11

10. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: -227)

P:13, W:3, D:0, L:10

9. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: -119)

P:13, W:4, D:0, L:9

* Includes defeat to Wigan in Las Vegas, which was officially the Warriors’ home game

8. Catalans Dragons – 10 points (PD: -149)

Catalans Dragons assistant Ryan Sheridan (left) and head coach Joel Tomkins (right) pictured during a game in 2025

P:13, W:5, D:0, L:8

7. Wakefield Trinity – 12 points (PD: +66)

P:13, W:6, D:0, L:7

6. St Helens – 16 points (PD: +112)

P:13, W:8, D:0, L:5

5. Leeds Rhinos – 16 points (PD: +165)

P:13, W:8, D:0, L:5

4. Leigh Leopards – 17 points (PD: +31)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

P:13, W:8, D:1, L:4

3. Hull FC – 18 points (PD: +111)

P:13, W:9, D:0, L:4

2. Hull KR – 20 points (PD: +183)

P:13, W:10, D:0, L:3

1. Wigan Warriors – 20 points (PD: +218)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

P:13, W:10, D:0, L:3