The 2025 Super League regular season is done and dusted – and there have been some impressive crowd figures set along the way.

Earlier this summer, the competition racked up 1,000,000 spectators in record time and overall, a whopping 1.62million fans clicked through the turnstiles this season. That is 10 per cent up on the 2024 figure.

The average attendance across the whole season was 10,044 – the first time in Super League history that the average has been five figures.

So all in all, it’s very positive: but how has each individual club fared when it comes to average attendances? Here’s all 12 clubs and their number – with half the competition now averaging 10,000 or more.

12. Salford Red Devils: 4,068*

The bottom club this year – perhaps unsurprisingly given the disgraceful treatment their fans have had to endure – is Salford Red Devils. Their average crowds sit at just a fraction over 4,000 from the available data that is out there: with multiple sources confirming that Salford’s crowd figures are, as it stands, incomplete. Hence the asterisk.

11. Huddersfield Giants: 4,226

Just above the Red Devils are Huddersfield, who have had another difficult season – and it shows in their crowd figures. They will hope for much better both on and off the field going into 2026.

10. Castleford Tigers: 6,844

It’s been a year of real transition for the Tigers, whose crowds have dipped by a fair chunk from last year, most likely due to their indifferent league form.

However, they will hope to build some momentum through the off-season with Ryan Carr’s arrival and a raft of new recruits, as well as a club rebrand, and begin to get their average crowds back over 7,000 at the very least.

9. Wakefield Trinity: 7,788

What a year it’s been for Wakefield on the field, and off it, they’re building in the right direction too. Trinity’s crowds are up almost 50 per cent on last year’s in the Championship, with some huge figures throughout the course of 2025.

They will hope to go even better next year and get that figure over 8,000 – the kinds of numbers not seen at the club for years.

8. Catalans Dragons: 8,661

Two clubs very close together next, starting with Catalans, who have also had a dip in crowds in 2025, again due to their poor league form. But they finished 2025 superbly and will hope to generate fresh momentum going into next year with Joel Tomkins at the helm.

7. Leigh Leopards: 8,826

Leigh are a club on the rise in all aspects, including their crowd figures. The Leopards Den has been full on multiple occasions this year, and that will likely be the case this weekend when they take on Wakefield in the opening round of the Super League play-offs.

Everything at the Leigh Sports Village is moving categorically in the right direction.

6. Warrington Wolves: 10,404

The first of six clubs to average over 10,000 supporters this year – which represents somewhat of a triumph for the Wolves given how they’ve been pretty abject on the field.

Warrington have done some good initiatives for games where there would be traditionally less away support, and their big games have had strong numbers.

5. Hull KR: 11,271

We’re into the really strong numbers now – and we’re starting with the Super League leaders, who have frequently been putting the sold out signs up at Craven Park this year.

That’s represented by their biggest crowds for a generation, and a massive average attendance. There is a waiting list at Hull KR these days to get in for the big games: and things will probably only grow from here, too.

4. St Helens: 11,623

It’s been another difficult year for the Saints, and that’s reflected in a big dip in their attendances. Last year, they were at just over 13,000 – meaning a drop of around 1,500 this season.

They need a big 2026.

3. Hull FC: 12,159

There’s been a real buy-in from Hull FC supporters this year with the John Cartwright era starting in impressive fashion, and that is reflected by the numbers coming through the terraces at the MKM Stadium.

Over 12,000 fans were there across the course of 2025, their highest figure since 2010 and a rise of 10 per cent from where they were last year. The good times look like they’re coming back at Hull.

2. Leeds Rhinos: 14,999

The big two remain in place from last year – and they’ve both continued to build their attendances in 2025, too. The Rhinos jumped from 12,700 to just over 14,000 this season: a really impressive leap in its own right given how they finished eighth.

This year? They’ve gone even higher, with their crowds just a fraction – literally just a fraction! – under 15,000.

1. Wigan Warriors: 17,088

Take a bow, Wigan. Last year, they were averaging 14,910 fans in Super League but that number has gone up by another 2,000 this year.

At one stage through the year, the Warriors’ crowds were averaging around 19,000! But their bigger games, like Leigh on the opening night and St Helens at Easter, were earlier in the year.

But the numbers have held strong throughout 2025. Right now, Wigan are the benchmark off the field in Super League.