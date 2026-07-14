Every team has its own cult heroes and icons, but just who is the top appearance-maker of all time for each club in Super League?

Well, here’s the answer, and we’ve included every single club that have played in Super League since the competition’s inception in 1996 for good measure.

Trust us, there’s some great walks down memory lane here!

* Appearances in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge do not count. Similarly, tries in The Qualifiers are not included. However, tries in the Super 8s and play-off matches are counted.

All data correct at time of publishing on July 14, 2026…

Bradford Bulls: Paul Deacon (301)

Paul Deacon lines up a conversion for Bradford Bulls in 2002

Legendary half-back Deacon joined Bradford from Oldham in 1998 and remained at Odsal until 2009, featuring in four Grand Finals and winning two of them. He remains the only man to have featured 300+ times for the Bulls in Super League. Now, of course, he is among Matt Peet’s assistants at Wigan.

Castleford Tigers: Adam Milner (281)

A product of Cas’ youth system, Milner made his Super League debut for the Tigers midway through 2010 and remained at The Jungle until 2023. He sits just ahead of Michael Shenton and Nathan Massey, both with 278, at the top of the club’s Super League appearance list.

Catalans Dragons: Remi Casty (304)

Catalans icon Casty chalked up his 304 Super League appearances for the Dragons across two stints in Perpignan, the last of which concluded at the end of 2020. In the current squad at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Julian Bousquet sits second on the list with 285 to his name while captain Ben Garcia is fourth with 250.

Crusaders: Mark Bryant/Ryan O’Hara (76)

Australian duo Bryant and O’Hara made more Super League appearances for Welsh outfit Crusaders than anyone else, with both joining ahead of 2009 and remaining until the bitter death at the end of 2011 when the club’s demise was sealed amid a wealth of financial problems.

Gateshead Thunder: Matt Daylight/Luke Felsch/Craig Simon (30)

Thunder’s sole season as a Super League club came in 1999, and a trio of players were ever-presents over the course of that campaign, so share top spot in their appearance list.

Halifax Panthers: Martin Moana (148)

Martin Moana in action for Halifax Blue Sox in 2000

Kiwi utility Moana enjoyed two stints with Fax, firstly representing them between 1996 and 2001 and then returning for the 2003 campaign, which turned out to be their last as a Super League club. Current St Helens head coach Paul Rowley also features on their list of appearances, sat third having donned their colours 110 times in the top-flight.

Huddersfield Giants: Leroy Cudjoe (371)

Eorl Crabtree made more appearances for the Giants across all competitions than Cudjoe, but in Super League alone, it’s Cudjoe that comes out on top with 371 compared to Crabtree’s 347. Cudjoe’s Super League debut came at the start of 2008, and he didn’t hang his boots up until the end of last year. Now, he’s part of the backroom team at the Accu Stadium.

Hull FC: Danny Houghton (410)

Only two men have made more Super League appearances for a single club than iconic hooker Houghton did for Hull, who he represented a whopping 410 times in the competition between 2007 and 2024.

Notably, current FC squad members Tom Briscoe (189) and Brad Fash (187) are ninth and tenth on the club’s list, respectively. Both are chasing down eighth-placed Paul Cooke (204) and seventh-placed Danny Washbrook (207).

Hull KR: Kris Welham (166)

Welham still sits top of the Super League appearance list across the East side of the city at Hull KR having made his bow in the competition for the Robins in 2007 and remained with them until 2015.

Jez Litten (154) will draw level with second-placed Ben Cockayne (155) this weekend though, all being well, and is hunting Welham down.

Elsewhere, Dean Hadley currently sits seventh on the list with 136, while Elliot Minchella shares eighth spot with Jason Netherton on 134 apiece, and Mikey Lewis is tenth with 133.

Leeds Rhinos: Sir Kevin Sinfield (454)

Kevin Sinfield in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2015

Sir Kev spent his entire career with Leeds, first donning their colours in Super League in 1997 and eventually retiring from rugby league after their 2015 Grand Final triumph. That was the seventh title he’d won as a Rhinos player and the 15th major honour overall.

The icon went on to hold a number of positions at Headingley post-retirement, and is now England Rugby’s defence coach in the 15-a-side game.

Current Rhinos players Ryan Hall (322) and Kallum Watkins (261) also occupy spots among their highest Super League appearance-makers, sat fifth and ninth respectively.

Leigh Leopards: Lachlan Lam (79)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Leigh’s top ten Super League appearance-makers are all from their most recent return to the top-flight in 2023 onwards. Papua New Guinean playmaker Lam tops the tree having rarely missed any action, while Jack Hughes is second on 75. Owen Trout then follows on 68, and hometown hero Frankie Halton sits fourth with 65.

London Broncos: Rob Purdham/Steele Retchless (183)

Top billing for London is shared by two club legends in the shape of Cumbrian utility Purdham and Brisbane-born USA international Retchless.

Forward Retchless – who actually edges it for club appearances across all competitions – arrived in the capital ahead of the 1998 campaign and remained with the Broncos until the end of 2004, when he returned Down Under having brought an end to his first-grade career.

Purdham meanwhile joined London ahead of 2002, and stayed with them until 2011 having spent the last two seasons with the club under the ‘Harlequins’ name. He too retired following his stint in the capital.

Oldham: Joe Faimalo (42)

Faimalo racked up 42 Super League appearances over the course of Oldham’s two seasons in the top-flight in the summer era, ’96 and ’97. With the club under the ‘Bears’ moniker for those two campaigns, Francis Maloney only sits one behind Faimalo in second having made 41 Super League appearances for Oldham.

Paris Saint-Germain: Deon Bird/Pierre Chamorin (30)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Super League stint also lasted only the first two seasons of the summer era in ’96 and ’97, with their appearance record in the competition shared by Australian Bird and Frenchman Chamorin.

Salford: Malcolm Alker (273)

The late Malcolm Alker in action for Salford in 2009

The late Malcolm Alker still sits proudly atop of Salford’s all-time Super League appearance list having spent his entire professional career there. Making his debut in 1997, he remained with the club until retiring in 2010. An ex-Lancashire representative and England international, Alker died aged 45 in January 2024.

Sheffield Eagles: Keith Senior (92)

A true Super League icon, no one made more appearances for Sheffield in Super League than Senior, who clocked up 92 between 1996 and 1999. When the Eagles were relegated, the legendary centre moved on to Leeds.

St Helens: James Roby (495)

Saints through and through, nobody has made more Super League appearances for a single club than Roby did, donning the red vee 495 times in the competition as he won six titles.

The GOAT’s Super League debut came in March 2004 against Widnes, and his last bow came in the 2023 play-off semi-finals away against Catalans.

Elsewhere on Saints’ all-time Super League appearance list, Jonny Lomax sits fifth on 351 and Alex Walmsley is eighth on 299, with that pair hunting down seventh-placed Tommy Makinson on 305. Mark Percival (248) is joint-tenth alongside Ade Gardner.

Toronto Wolfpack: Liam Kay/Ricky Leutlele/Josh McCrone/Hakim Miloudi/Anthony Mulally/Tom Olbison/Matty Russell/Adam Sidlow/Blake Wallace (6)

Toronto’s stint in Super League lasted just six games at the beginning of the 2020 season before the COVID-19 Pandemic arrived and their financial problems arose. Kay, Leutele, McCrone, Miloudi, Mulally, Olbison, Russell, Sidlow and Wallace all played in all of those six games, so share top billing.

Notably, the Canadian outfit’s last game was actually a Challenge Cup win at Huddersfield, with winger Russell not featuring, but games in other competitions don’t count in this Super League-only tally, so he’s in there.

Toulouse Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott (39)

Olly Ashall-Bott (ball in hand) in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2026

Toulouse’s only Super League season prior to the current one was in 2022, making it no real surprise that star man and Egland hopeful Ashall-Bott tops their appearance list with 39. Club legend Anthony Marion follows closely behind in second with 38, while Matthieu Jussaume is third on 28.

Wakefield Trinity: Reece Lyne (213)

Lyne joined Wakefield ahead of 2013 and remained at Belle Vue until Trinity were relegated at the end of 2023. Across that decade of service, the outside-back clocked up over 200 Super League appearances, with Jamie Field (192) next on the club’s appearance list in the competition.

Warrington Wolves: Ben Westwood (392)

Warrington signed Westwood midway through the 2002 season, and he went on to establish himself as certified club legend, spending the rest of his career with the Wolves before retiring at the end of 2019.

In Wire’s current squad, Ben Currie (294) sits fifth in their all-time Super League appearance list and is hunting down fourth-placed Paul Wood (309). Elsewhere, Joe Philbin is tenth with 221.

Widnes Vikings: Rhys Hanbury (152)

New South Wales native Hanbury joined Widnes ahead of 2012 and remained with the Vikings until the end of 2018, when he retired from professional rugby league after they had been relegated.

Wigan Warriors: Sean O’Loughlin (404)

Sean O’Loughlin in action for Wigan Warriors in the 2020 Super League Grand Final, his last-ever appearance

Warriors icon O’Loughlin won ten major honours with his hometown club as a player, including four Super League titles. His debut in the competition came in April 2002 against Hull FC, and his last bow came in the 2020 Grand Final as Wigan were beaten by rivals Saints.

O’Loughlin is now one of Matt Peet’s assistant coaches at The Brick Community Stadium, and has had a key role in the success enjoyed by the Cherry and Whites in recent years.

Elsewhere on the club’s all-time Super League appearance list, current skipper Liam Farrell sits second on 376, while another assistant in the shape of Tommy Leuluai (293) is third. Chief Executive Officer Kris Radlinski is fifth with 237.

Workington Town: Rowland Phillips (22)

Workington’s Super League stint lasted just a sole year, coming in the competition’s very first season back in ’96. Welsh dual-code ace Phillips was the only player to feature in all 22 league games that season for the Cumbrian club.

York Knights: Denive Balmforth/Jack Martin/Xavier Va’a (18)

2026 is York’s first-ever season as a Super League club. 18 rounds into the campaign, Balmforth, Martin and Va’a all remain ever-presents and accordingly, jointly top the Knights’ all-time appearance list in the competition.