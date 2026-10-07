We are now just days away from the annual revealing of the IMG gradings for 2026 – though there remains some uncertainty about how much importance they will have this year.

With the NRL deal looming, it remains entirely possible that the gradings could become redundant – but if they don’t, then the performance aspect will be crucial.

It is worth a total of six points this year compared to five a year ago, with an extra point on offer based on how a club has performed over a period of time.

This year, it is the two most recent seasons that is taken into account, with every club’s average position in the pyramid comprising a ranking that awards a set amount of points for each position.

It isn’t on league position entirely – it’s also on where a club progresses to in the play-offs if they made it. So for example this year, Wakefield Trinity take position number 1, as they are the champions. Wigan were top of the table, but they were the highest-ranking semi-final loser, so they are third.

With that in mind, here’s how every club’s score has changed this year – with some BIG winners.

Wakefield Trinity: +2.758

The new Super League champions get a HUGE rise of almost three whole IMG points – which could yet see them finish at the very top of the gradings leaderboard when they are released later this month.

Trinity’s 13th placed finish after winning the Championship in 2024 drops off as a result of it going to a two-year system and with them taking 1st in the rankings this year courtesy of winning the Grand Final, coupled with the bonus points for the trophy, it means they have an enormous rise in score.

That was the real quiz, perhaps.

Wigan Warriors: +1.2500

Another club set for a big rise in performance score despite missing out on the Grand Final is Wigan Warriors.

The warriors’ finishes of second and third in the last two seasons means they are actually the best performing team in his metric, landing them the maximum 5 points out of 5. Throw in their bonus 0.25 for winning the Challenge Cup, and they end on 5.250 points out of 6.

Warrington Wolves: +1.1630

The third club claiming an increase of over a full IMG point in this area of the gradings is Warrington Wolves.

Their second-placed finish this season in the rankings means they finished third overall on the two-year rolling average. That means their score goes up by 1.1630 to 4.7059.

York Knights: +0.9967

There are a couple of clubs to whom the gradings will still remain interesting: and York Knights are without doubt one of them.

They score just shy of a full extra point, jumping from 2.3857 performance points last year to 3.3824 this time around. That will be crucial in ensuring they remain the top 14 when all is said and done..

Leeds Rhinos: +0.9504

Leeds’ performance score could, and perhaps should, have been much higher. But their collapse in form towards the end of the season meant they finished with a ranking of third this year, by virtue of being the highest-placed semi-final loser.

They go to 4.2647 performance points, a rise of nearly one full point.

Toulouse: +0.9449

The story is the same for Toulouse as it is York Knights.

They rank ninth over the last two seasons after winning the Championship last year and getting to eighth in Super League this season. It’s enough to earn them 3.8235 points overall: nearly a full point up on last season.

Castleford Tigers: +0.7865

Castleford’s big goal with the gradings this year is to get to Grade A status – and they’ll have a decent enough chance to do that with their performance score going up significantly.

Leigh Leopards: +0.6404

There are a few clubs who benefit from this part of the gradings awarding the possibility of a full extra point this year when in reality, their performance has dipped from this time 12 months ago.

Leigh are one of those; they scored 3.7714 last year out of 5 and this time around, they get 4.4118 out of 6. But it’s still a rise.

Hull FC: +0.5908

And despite a miserable season again, Hull also get a bump in performance score thanks to the extra point that has been added to this aspect of the gradings..

Bradford Bulls: +0.5739

..as do Bradford Bulls. They finished bottom of Super League and are ranked 14th overall; exactly where they did last year.

But last season, they got 2.5143 gradings points for performance; this season, the same position awards 3.0882 points.

Catalans Dragons: +0.5420

Catalans’ place in the performance table has gone down from sixth to eighth this year. That means their increase in score is marginal; by just over half a point.

St Helens: +0.4605

The Saints are another who have gone up purely because the performance aspect is worth an extra point. Last year they got 3.6571 points after finishing fourth in the averages – this year they are as low as seventh, and they get 4.1176.

Huddersfield Giants: +0.2639

It is the slenderest of increases for Huddersfield, who have gone from 10th in last year’s performance grading to 13th this time around. Had the points for performance not changed, they would have suffered a huge drop that could have left them in some trouble..

Hull KR: -0.3629

The only club to go down in the performance aspect this year? Former champions Hull KR!

They were second over the averages last year and swooped up full bonus points after winning the treble.

This year they won nothing, and dropped down to fourth overall on the two-year average, meaning their score goes from 4.8857 out of 5 to 4.5588 out of 6.