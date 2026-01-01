Every Super League club still active in transfer market for 2026 including Castleford

2026 is upon us and the new Super League season is less than 50 days away: but we haven’t seen the last of the incomings just yet.

Here, we take a look at the clubs in the competition that are still active in the market ahead of the new Super League campaign.

By our count, there are seven…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr

Cas are definitely still searching for, or at least trying to get players over the line, behind the scenes.

New head coach Ryan Carr has already locked in his squad numbers: but 23 has been left vacant, and that’s expected to go to Jimmy Beckett, a forward joining from Featherstone Rovers.

LoveRugbyLeague also revealed earlier this week that Carr is hoping to snap up a centre from the NRL to his squad for 2026, with that thought to be the final piece of the Tigers’ jigsaw.

Huddersfield Giants

Whether intentional or not, Huddersfield left numbers #29, #30 and #31 vacant in their squad numbers and have only signed five players to date for 2026. One of those is Niall Evalds, whose loan was made permanent, so the lack of freshness will surely be a concern for Luke Robinson given how poorly his side fared in 2025.

You feel there’s a bigger rebuild needed at the Giants if they’re to show any serious improvement this year, so their recruitment might not be done just yet.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Leeds have already had their pre-season camp in Spain and had their first hit-out on Boxing Day in their annual friendly against Wakefield at Headingley, so all signs point towards their squad being settled.

But they’ve had just five additions compared to the eight they’ve lost, and Chris Hankinson accounts for one of the incomings having seen a loan made permanent. Could Brad Arthur roll the dice before the season starts on someone?

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield themselves teased that there was unfinished business when they wrote ‘TBD’ (to be decided) next to #26 in their squad numbers.

Don’t be surprised to see Trinity make another addition before the campaign begins.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Wire’s situation revolves around whether or not they can shift Matt Dufty on.

He’s not Sam Burgess’ first-choice full-back anymore following on from the disciplinary issues towards the end of 2025, and the Wolves would like rid of him. The Australian hasn’t been seen in any pre-season videos or pictures yet.

If Warrington can find a taker, it’ll free up some of their salary cap and they’ll be able to re-invest it. That though is much easier said than done.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan don’t tend to do much business in an off-season, but they may need to now that one of their recruits has been sidelined for the year in the shape of Oliver Wilson.

As Wilson is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Warriors, they can de-register him and remove his wages from their salary cap for the year, if they wish.

Of course though, the Warriors aren’t shy of talent coming through their youth system, so they may opt to stick rather than twist.

York

York head coach Mark Applegarth

York have signed 12 players already as they prepare for their first Super League season, and as a result of their new partnership with Newcastle Thunder, they’ll have access to a plethora more, too.

But the Knights aren’t done yet in terms of signings that will actually belong to them from the off. Mark Applegarth is going to have an abundance of players to pick from come Round 1.