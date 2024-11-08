The 2024 Super League season may have only just finished a month ago but for some teams, the road to 2025 is already well underway with pre-season training starting.

At the time of writing, two clubs are back in training, with the other ten set to reconvene at some stage over the coming month ahead of the first block of pre-season before Christmas.

Every club is working off a different schedule – with some teams not back in until the very end of the month, and many sides having a pre-season return in phases or stages.

Here’s when all 12 teams are back on the training paddock.

Castleford Tigers – Monday 18 November

The Danny McGuire era at the Tigers begins later this month. They’ll return as a group in mid-November for a block of training before the traditional break for Christmas.

Catalans Dragons – Thursday 7 November

Catalans are one of two groups who are already back in the swing of it. Steve McNamara’s side returned for the first day of pre-season training on Thursday November 7.

Their new arrivals will join on a phased return, with the likes of Tommy Makinson and Luke Keary yet to link up with the club. Catalans’ French internationals also return at a later date.

Huddersfield Giants – Monday 18 November

Luke Robinson’s first full pre-season as a head coach is due to begin later this month, but there are a couple of notable absentees missing from the group that will come back into training in a couple of weeks.

New signing Tom Burgess and Tui Lolohea are two that fall into that bracket; they will be back later into pre-season due to their international commitments.

Hull FC – already started

John Cartwright has wasted little time in getting to work at Hull FC. The Black and Whites were the first Super League team back in pre-season training, starting on Monday 4 November.

Hull KR – first week in December

Rovers are, perhaps understandably, one of the later starters in pre-season this year, given how they went all the way to the Super League Grand Final and were still playing and training almost a month after some other teams.

They are back in at the start of December for a mini-block before Christmas.

Leeds Rhinos – Monday 18 November

Brad Arthur is another heading into his first full season as a Super League head coach. His Rhinos group will begin to assemble towards the end of this month – with some testing next week before a return going into the final fortnight of November.

Leigh Leopards – Monday 18 November

The Leopards’ return is phased across two different weeks. They will have one group report on November 18 before a second group report a week later on the 25th. The likes of Lachlan Lam will be given an extended break and return to training later, closer to Christmas.

Salford Red Devils – w/c 18 November

Paul Rowley’s final season as a Super League head coach before stepping upstairs begins later this month, with the Red Devils assembling in the final half of November.

St Helens – w/c 11 November

Some of St Helens‘ youngsters have already returned to training this week but the senior players will report from the beginning of next week. Their internationals are due back in just before Christmas.

Wakefield Trinity – Monday 25 November

Trinity’s return to Super League begins for real in the final week of November. They have a slightly later return date than a lot of other top-flight clubs due to the fact they were playing all the way through to mid-October in the Championship Grand Final.

Warrington Wolves – Monday 18 November

The Wire are another club embarking on a phased return of their squad. The first players return towards the end of November with the majority reporting to training on the 25th of the month.

Their internationals, like some other clubs, will be back in just before Christmas.

Wigan Warriors – late-November

The Super League champions are spreading their return to training across multiple dates. Their injured players have been in rehabilitation throughout the off-season before the rest of the squad begin to head back to training in the final week of November. Their internationals will be back around Christmas and New Year.

