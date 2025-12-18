Every Super League club ranked by player departures ahead of 2026 with shock name top

There has been an abundance of transfer movement with stars aplenty leaving Super League clubs behind ahead of the 2026 campaign, but which team has lost the most players?

Here is the full ranking, with the 14 Super League clubs listed in order of least to most rubber-stamped departures from their squad…

N.B: Only confirmed departures have been included in our final breakdown. Players whose loan at a club ended, like Sam Eseh at Hull FC, have not been included in the totals.

Correct at time of publishing at 7am (GMT) on Thursday, December 18, 2025

14. Toulouse Olympique – 3

Dom Peyroux celebrates a try for Toulouse Olympique

Player departed (has gone to): Greg Richards (Barrow Raiders), Dom Peyroux (Albi), Radean Robinson (TBC)

13. Leigh Leopards – 5

Player departed (has gone to): Darnell McIntosh (Castleford), Ethan O’Neill (Leeds), Brad Dwyer (TBC), Jack Darbyshire (TBC), Alec Tuitavake (TBC)

12. Wigan Warriors – 6

Player departed (has gone to): Christian Wade (Newcastle Red Bulls), Liam Byrne (Warrington), Harvie Hill (Hull FC), Tyler Dupree (Toulouse – season-long loan), Jacob Douglas (St Helens), Harvey Makin (Oldham – season-long loan)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 7

Leroy Cudjoe in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

Player departed (has gone to): Leroy Cudjoe (Retirement), Jake Bibby (Oldham), Jack Bibby (Widnes Vikings), Aidan McGowan (TBC), Elliot Wallis (London Broncos), Oliver Wilson (Wigan), Ashton Golding (TBC)

10. Leeds Rhinos – 8

Player departed (has gone to): Morgan Gannon (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Lisone (Hull FC), Matt Frawley (Retirement), Ethan Clark-Wood (TBC), Jack Smith (York), Andy Ackers (Bradford), James Bentley (Warrington), Jack Sinfield (Wakefield)

= York – 8

Player departed (has gone to): Connor Bailey (Hull FC), Joe Brown (TBC), Jacob Gannon (TBC), James Farrar (TBC), Jack Potter (TBC), Ukuma Ta’ai (Retirement), Conor Fitzsimmons (Sheffield Eagles), Joe Law (Newcastle Thunder)

8. Wakefield Trinity – 9

Matty Russell in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2025

Player departed (has gone to): Josh Griffin (York), Jack Croft (London Broncos), Liam Hood (Castleford), Mathieu Cozza (Huddersfield), Matty Russell (Oldham), Renouf Atoni (Castleford), Neil Tchamambe (London Broncos – season-long loan), Myles Lawford (Halifax Panthers – season-long loan), Olly Russell (Huddersfield)

7. Castleford Tigers – 10

Player departed (has gone to): George Griffin (Sheffield Eagles), Josh Simm (Catalans), Jeremiah Simbiken (London Broncos), Sam Wood (York), Innes Senior (Leigh), Muizz Mustapha (Doncaster), Josh Hodson (Sheffield Eagles), Will Tate (Wakefield), Liam Horne (Leigh), Tex Hoy (TBC)

6. Hull FC – 11

Player departed (has gone to): Cobie Wainhouse (Hull KR), Jordan Rapana (Retirement), Jordan Lane (Castleford), Jack Ashworth (Castleford), Jack Charles (Hull KR), Will Gardiner (Bradford), Zach Jebson (Midlands Hurricanes), Owen Haldenby (TBC), Liam Watts (TBC), Ed Chamberlain (Bradford – season-long loan), Denive Balmforth (York – season-long loan)

= Warrington Wolves – 11

Paul Vaughan in action for Warrington Wolves in 2025

Player departed (has gone to): Paul Vaughan (York), Stefan Ratchford (Retirement), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (TBC), Dan Russell (Bradford), Tom Whitehead (Hull KR), Nolan Tupaea (TBC), Lucas Green (Keighley Cougars), Zac Bardsley-Rowe (TBC), Alfie Johnson (Halifax Panthers), Rodrick Tai (Central Queensland Capras), Dan Okoro (Halifax Panthers)

4. Bradford Bulls – 12

Player departed (has gone to): Chris Hill (Retirement), Michael Lawrence (Retirement), Jordan Lilley (Sheffield Eagles), Kieran Gill (Sheffield Eagles), Nathan Mason (TBC), Bayley Liu (TBC), Tom Holmes (TBC), Tyran Ott (TBC), Matty Gee (Retirement), Jacob Bateman (Dewsbury Rams – season-long loan), Emmanuel Waine (Oldham), James Meadows (London Broncos)

= St Helens – 12

Player departed (has gone to): Morgan Knowles (Dolphins), Moses Mbye (TBC), Tee Ritson (Barrow), Kian McGann (Wakefield), Jon Bennison (York), Konrad Hurrell (Lezignan), Joe Batchelor (Hull FC), James Bell (Hull FC), Will Roberts (TBC), Dayon Sambou (Wigan), Jonny Vaughan (Wigan), Ciaran Nolan (Stepped away from game)

1. Catalans Dragons – 13

Player departed (has gone to): Sam Tomkins (Retirement), Theo Fages (Pia Donkeys), Tevita Pangai Jr (Sporting Club Leucate), Fouad Yaha (Albi), Arthur Romano (Hull FC), Paul Séguier (Carcassonne), Elliott Whitehead (Retirement), Tariq Sims (Retirement), Tanguy Zenon (Halifax Panthers), Bayley Sironen (TBC), Reimis Smith (Retirement), Luke Keary (TBC), Jordan Dezaria (Hull KR)

= Hull KR – 13

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in action for Hull KR in the 2025 Super League Grand Final

Player departed (has gone to): Neil Tchamambe (Wakefield), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Retirement), Micky McIlorum (Retirement), Niall Evalds (Huddersfield), Rowan Milnes (Bradford), Kye Armstrong (TBC), Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace (Toulouse), Lennie Ellis (Sheffield Eagles), Danny Richardson (York), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Catalans), Eribe Doro (Bradford), Leo Tennison (Newcastle Thunder), Kelepi Tanginoa (Warrington)