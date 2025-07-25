Super League will modify the overseas quota regulations like never before in 2026, with clubs set to be allowed as many as ten non-domestic players.

The changes have been approved – though not yet made official – and it means we will see a greater influx of overseas players in Super League next year.

Here is how every club’s position with that extension to the quota in mind, and how many overseas players each team has under contract for 2026..

Castleford Tigers: 5

Castleford have an intriguing quota situation unfolding – and with ten spots available to use, have a lot of room to work with.

As it stands right now, officially the Tigers have just five quota players under contract for 2026: fullback Tex Hoy, half-back Daejarn Asi, hooker Liam Horne, centre Zac Cini and recent import Joe Stimson. But there are signings coming: lots of them.

Deals for Wakefield’s Renouf Atoni and Newcastle Knights’ Brock Greacen are believed to be complete, taking their unofficial number to seven. They also have an option on Jeremiah Simbiken as it stands – but even if the Tigers take that up, they could still get another two overseas players in.

Quota players contracted: Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, Zac Cini, Joe Stimson, Tex Hoy.

Quota players rumoured: Renouf Atoni, Brock Greacen

Quota players off-contract: Jeremiah Simbiken, Tom Amone

Catalans Dragons: 4

Another club heading for a big rebuild is Catalans Dragons, who will likely overhaul their squad ahead of Joel Tomkins’ first full season in charge.

They have just four overseas quota players under contract as of right now, and that includes new arrival Toby Sexton. However, they have been linked with a move for Penrith Panthers’ Zac Lipowicz, and Wests’ Solomona Faataape, too.

Quota players signed: Luke Keary, Nick Cotric, Chris Satae, Toby Sexton.

Quota players rumoured: Zac Lipowicz, Solomona Faataape.

Quota players off-contract: Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Tevita Pangai Jr, Reimis Smith.

Huddersfield Giants: 6

Almost all of Huddersfield’s existing quota players are under contract for 2026. Only loanee Matt Frawley, who will not re-sign, is the exemption.

That means the Giants have four spots to play with.

Quota players signed: Zac Woolford, Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune, Tristan Powell, Jacob Gagai, Taane Milne.

Quota players off-contract: Matt Frawley

Hull FC: 8

Hull are already confirmed to be one of the clubs who go above and beyond seven quota spots next year. They already have that number under contract following confirmation of Sam Lisone’s arrival from Leeds Rhinos next year.

They also want to keep Liam Knight, and have been rumoured to have completed a deal for the forward. Ligi Sao’s deal is also up at the end of this year.

Quota players signed: Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer, Jordan Rapana, Herman Ese’ese, John Asiata, Sam Lisone

Quota players off-contract: Ligi Sao

Hull KR: 7

Rovers’ situation with the quota increase is likely to be unchanged. They are now well-versed at doing the bulk of their recruitment early, meaning that Tom Amone coming in to replace Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was always only likely to ever be their major change.

But the regulations changing mean there is room to perhaps sign more if salary cap restrictions allow.

Quota players signed: Tom Amone, Peta Hiku, Tyrone May, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Sauaso Sue, Rhyse Martin.

Leeds Rhinos: 5

Leeds look fairly settled on one hand, with their better quota players all contracted for 2026 – though Sam Lisone’s departure to Hull FC is a blow.

But if they want to, they can also act incredibly aggressively in the transfer market with a further five quota spots available to them. Ethan Clark-Wood and Matt Frawley appear unlikely to remain at the club, with Clark-Wood barely playing and Frawley heading for France.

Quota players signed: Lachie Miller, Brodie Croft, Maika Sivo, Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins

Quota players off-contract: Sam Lisone, Ethan Clark-Wood, Matt Frawley

Leigh Leopards: 7

It’s a very simple situation at Leigh. Every single one of their current quota players are under contract for 2026 meaning that, if as expected, the number of overseas spots goes up, the Leopards could get three more in if they wanted.

Quota players signed: Edwin Ipape, Isaac Liu, Tesi Niu, David Armstrong, Aaron Pene, Joe Ofahengaue, Alec Tuitavake.

Salford Red Devils: 4

It’s still entirely possible that Salford don’t have to comply to quota regulations next year if they are in the Championship. But as of right now, they are a Super League team: and thus will have ten quota spots to play with in 2026.

They only have four under contract for next year as it stands, and one of those is Nene Macdonald, who has gone home on unpaid leave.

Quota players signed: Sam Stone, Shane Wright, Nene Macdonald, Esan Marsters

Quota players off-contract: Jayden Nikorima, Loghan Lewis, Dan Russell

St Helens: 2

There is a staggering amount of work to do at St Helens as it stands – they could sign another EIGHT quota players based off what we know so far!

Only Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt remain under contract at the club right now, with another five quota players off-contract. Josh Papalii’s arrival from Canberra has been rumoured but even now, that is far from certain.

Some of the existing five may stay, such as Curtis Sironen and Moses Mbye. But James Bell is definitely going, and others look to be heading for the exit door. In short: the Saints can head Down Under with significant room on their quota.

Quota players signed: Tristan Sailor, Kyle Feldt

Quota players rumoured: Josh Papalii

Quota players off-contract: James Bell, Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, Moses Mbye.

Wakefield Trinity: 10

The clearest sign the Super League quota is going to 10? The fact that Wakefield actually have ten overseas players already announced and confirmed for 2026!

When Tyson Smoothy’s arrival was confirmed it looked set to mean the end for Lachlan Walmsley’s Wakefield career. However, the loosening of quota regulations meant Walmsley could stay, Jazz Tevaga could join from Manly and Trey Lolesio could also sign.

Quota players signed: Mason Lino, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Ky Rodwell, Isaiah Vagana, Jazz Tevaga, Tyson Smoothy, Lachlan Walmsley, Seth Nikotemo, Caius Faatili, Trey Lolesio.

Warrington Wolves: 5

Sam Burgess’ side are another who can do plenty of business as it stands for 2026. They have just five quota players under contract – and one of those is a player they would likely move on, Salford loanee Dan Russell.

The other three will likely stay, and with uncertainty over the future of their other four current contracted quota players, it’s clear there’s a big rebuild ahead at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Quota players signed: Dan Russell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Luke Yates, Matt Dufty, Tevita Pangai Jr.

Quota players off-contract: Ryan Matterson, Paul Vaughan, Rodrick Tai, Sam Stone.

Wigan Warriors: 6

It’s likely to be business as usual at the reigning Super League champions who, like Hull KR, have the bulk of their squad for 2026 pretty much done and dusted.

Minimal departures, minimal arrivals: the only question would be whether Wigan took a punt on a younger ‘project’ player to take advantage of the quota situation. However, they do have plenty of room to work with if they want..

Quota players signed: Adam Keighran, Jai Field, Bevan French, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Abbas Miski.