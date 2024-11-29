After a turbulent period of off-field issues, Salford Red Devils will hope they can now fully focus on the 2025 Super League season.

The Red Devils were given an advance on their central distribution for next season earlier this month by RL Commercial, with a significant six-figure sum given to the club to help them navigate the off-season.

On the field, Salford look to be in a handy position to continue to make strides. Paul Rowley’s side secured a fourth-placed finish last season and appear to have recruited wisely as they look to solidify themselves in the play-off places once again in 2025.

But what is the club’s contractual situation – and how long do each of their players have remaining on their existing deals at the Salford Community Stadium?

The Red Devils are one of a handful of clubs who have a major rebuild potentially looming on the horizon in the next 12 months.

A staggering 18 members of their first-team squad for next year are off-contract at the end of the 2025 season – meaning that from December 1, they can officially discuss terms with other clubs for the 2026 campaign.

That group includes some major names, too. Prop Loghan Lewis made a huge impact when he joined the club from the NRL midway through last year, and the club acted swiftly to tie him down by triggering the option in his deal for next year.

But that contract runs out in 12 months and you would wager the Red Devils will be keen to keep him at the club. Captain Kallum Watkins is another who can head onto the open market in December and discuss terms with clubs for 2026.

Some of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers throughout last year are also in this bracket. Centre Tim Lafai, ultra-reliable utility Chris Atkin and hooker Joe Mellor also have one year remaining on their respective deals. Half-back Jayden Nikorima is another.

However, it is not all doom and gloom on the contract front. Some of Salford’s most experience and dependable players are contracted beyond 2025 – including scrum-half Marc Sneyd. He is in the group of players whose deals run out at the end of 2026.

That includes star fullback Ryan Brierley and new arrivals including Sam Davis and Joe Bullock.

Beyond that, there are just two first-team players contract at Salford for three years: and they are two of the club’s highest earners going into 2025. Centre Nene Macdonald has already hinted he would like to try his hand at the NRL again before he retires, casting doubt over whether his deal, which lasts until the end of 2027, will be honoured.

And another centre is under contract for three seasons – new signing Esan Marsters, who arrives from Huddersfield Giants after an impressive 2024 campaign.

Off-contract in 2025

Tim Lafai, Deon Cross (option for 2026), Brad Singleton, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Chris Atkin, Loghan Lewis, Jack Ormondroyd, Ben Hellewell, Matty Foster, Kai Morgan, Chris Hankinson, Joe Mellor, Jayden Nikorima, Harvey Wilson, Chris Hill, Jamie Pye, Nathan Connell.

Off-contract in 2026

Ryan Brierley, Ethan Ryan, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks, Sam Davis, Joe Bullock

Off-contract in 2027

Nene Macdonald, Esan Marsters

READ NEXT: NRL owners approached over potential Super League investment as financial outlook disclosed