Every Salford Red Devils player attracting rival interest including new name

The rapidly-developing situation at Salford Red Devils appears to be changing by the day – and the next week is expected to be pivotal for the Super League club.

As reported by Love Rugby League this week, the club remain locked in talks with investors in the hope that they will receive a much-needed cash injection to ensure they can start the new season with their full squad intact.

But there remains a possibility – although not a guarantee at this stage – that the club could look to sell some of its talent to make ends meet, a situation the club has found itself in before.

The Red Devils will have the definitive say in who is sold and for what price – with the Rugby Football League not stepping in to effectively act as administrators.

That means there is at least a significant element of control in what Salford do business-wise, though they will be advised on the specific amount of salary it is recommended they cut if no investment is forthcoming in the coming weeks.

And the proverbial vultures are already circling – with well over half a dozen of Salford’s players attracting interest. The club themselves have received firm expressions of interest in a number of their stars, with other indirect approaches to the management of players already believed to have occurred.

But Salford will decide who, if anyone, leaves.

Top of the list is star half-back Marc Sneyd, who has had interest from at least three different Super League clubs over the last month. Love Rugby League revealed last month how Hull KR had made an approach to Salford about Sneyd’s availability.

Since then, Hull Live have revealed that Hull FC are considering an audacious move to bring Sneyd back to the club, with Leigh Leopards also reportedly interested.

Hull Live have also speculated that the Black and Whites are monitoring Deon Cross‘ potential availability, with the winger an option to bolster their backline if he is allowed to leave the Red Devils.

Captain Kallum Watkins is believed to have suitors too. Leeds Rhinos have lodged an interest about a move to bring him back to AMT Headingley, while Serious About Rugby League have speculated that Wakefield Trinity are interested.

Prop Jack Ormondroyd is, according to Rugby League Live, of interest to Castleford Tigers – and there is also interest brewing in overseas players as well.

Nene Macdonald is being courted by several clubs, including Hull KR: as first revealed by Love Rugby League this week. Tim Lafai is another that clubs have lodged an interest in.

And one more, new name can be added to that list. Love Rugby League has learned that Sam Stone’s name has been registered as a player of interest by at least two top-flight clubs.

In the case of Macdonald, Lafai and Stone, clubs would need exemption on their overseas quota to make any such deals happen. That would likely be voted upon next week.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Salford player sales update as possible salary cap exemptions explained

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Ryan Hall’s best 1-13 including Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR legends

👉🏻 Jake Connor reveals family tragedy fuelling Leeds Rhinos ambitions

👉🏻 Super League clubs lodge interest in Nene Macdonald with suitors revealed