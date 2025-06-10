Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2026 including Hull FC trio and outgoing Wigan men

We’re about to pass the halfway mark in the Super League season: so you can expect clubs to start announcing their new signings over the next few weeks.

Only a handful of next year’s arrivals have been officially confirmed across the competition so far this year, but plenty of Super League transfers for 2026 and beyond are already well-known.

Here, we look at the transfers that are as good as nailed on for next season pending an official announcement…

N.B. Players are listed alphabetically by surname

Joe Batchelor (St Helens to Hull FC)

Joe Batchelor in action for St Helens in 2025

Hull have completed a double swoop on a pair of off-contract Saints forwards, and the first of them is back-rower Batchelor, who has spent the last seven years donning the Red V. The 30-year-old – who hails from Wakefield – will return to Yorkshire next term, and will no doubt go up against brother James of Hull KR in the derby.

James Bell (St Helens to Hull FC)

Versatile forward Bell, 31, makes up the other half of the Red V duo destined for the MKM Stadium in 2026. Hull will become the third different club that the Australia-born Scotland international – who primarily operates at loose – has represented in Super League after Leigh and Saints.

Liam Byrne (Wigan to Warrington)

Another forward who will be on the move come the end of the year is Ireland international Byrne, whose long-standing association with Wigan will come to an end as he joins Warrington. The 25-year-old has never permanently departed The Brick Community Stadium in his career having made his senior bow for the Warriors back in 2019.

Jacob Douglas (Wigan to St Helens)

Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Winger Douglas is also expected to depart Wigan ahead of 2026, with bitter rivals Saints his reported destination. The youngster was given a one-year extension for 2025 by the Warriors but has found game time limited so far this term, even with Abbas Miski sidelined.

Harvie Hill (Wigan to Hull FC)

Fellow Wigan young gun Hill is another on his way to Hull FC, with his move there one of the first leaked transfers of the Super League season. The 21-year-old made his senior debut in 2022, and featured in the World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers last year, but has never really been able to cement a spot in Matt Peet’s 17.

Jordan Lane (Hull FC to Castleford)

With so many players joining Hull, it’s no surprise that some will have to leave to make room for them. Back-rower Lane is the only one we know that will definitely be on his way out of the exit door so far having agreed terms with Castleford. The 27-year-old has never donned another side’s shirt permanently to this point in his career having come through FC’s youth system.

Dayon Sambou (St Helens to Wigan)

Dayon Sambou celebrates a try for St Helens in 2025

The St Helens-Wigan and vice versa transfer routes aren’t commonly tread, but this autumn, a few players will walk the path. The Warriors are believed to have snapped up a young Saints duo including 20-year-old outside-back Sambou, who made his senior debut for Paul Wellens’ side earlier this year amid an injury crisis.

Jonny Vaughan (St Helens to Wigan)

Centre Vaughan is joining Sambou in making the switch from Saints to Wigan, with the pair’s 2026 move leaked before the 2025 campaign had even got underway. Vaughan, 20, made his senior debut in the Red V last year, and is spending his last year contracted to the Merseyside outfit out on loan with fellow Super League side Salford.