It may only be early-January but this week is the week when things really start to ramp up in terms of the new rugby league season: with a huge glut of action in multiple competitions.

For those who have hibernated through the winter waiting for the games to get going again, the wait is almost over: this weekend sees a whole host of teams stepping foot onto the field for the first time in 2025.

There is still over a month until the new Super League season gets underway, but several top-flight clubs will play their first pre-season games on Sunday this week.

Throw in the Challenge Cup first round too, as well as a midweek friendly, and there’s lots for supporters to get excited about despite us still being in the depths of January.

Pre-season friendlies

The action starts on Tuesday with a rearranged Cumbrian derby between Barrow Raiders and Whitehaven. The game was supposed to take place on Sunday but was called off due to the extreme weather that has hit much of the north of England.

However, the two teams will square off as planned, just a couple of days later.

Friday night sees two more friendlies, and it’s the first chance for Castleford supporters to witness Danny McGuire’s Tigers for the first time, as they head down the M1 to face Sheffield Eagles. Widnes Vikings will also host North Wales Crusaders.

Then on Sunday, two more Super League teams are in action. Warrington Wolves cross the Pennines to face Kyle Eastmond’s Halifax Panthers, while Hull FC will face Doncaster.

There’s an all-League 1 affair between Keighley and Newcastle, Dewsbury host Bradford in a West Yorkshire derby, Oldham and Rochdale square off for the Law Cup, Hunslet face York and Barrow play Workington.

Tuesday January 7

Barrow v Whitehaven (8pm)

Friday January 10

Sheffield v Castleford (7:30pm)

Widnes v North Wales (7:30pm)

Sunday January 12

Keighley v Newcastle (1pm)

Dewsbury v Bradford (1:30pm)

Doncaster v Hull FC (3pm)

Halifax v Warrington (3pm)

Oldham v Rochdale (3pm)

Hunslet v York (3pm)

Barrow v Workington (3pm)

Challenge Cup

It’s also the first step on the road to Wembley this week, as the 2025 Challenge Cup officially gets underway. Leading amateur teams enter in the opening round, with the games spread across Saturday and Sunday.

The feature game on the BBC sees Waterhead Rangers take on Leigh Miners Rangers.

Here’s the full round one schedule:

Saturday, January 11

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers – 12:30pm, live on BBC Sport

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles – 2pm

Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch – 2pm

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders – 2:30pm at Chiswick RFC

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge – 2:30pm at Ince Rose Bridge

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar – 2pm

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal – 5pm at Chiswick RFC

Mirfield v Royal Navy – 2pm

Crosfields v Maryport – 2pm

British Army v RAF – 2pm at Aldershot

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC – 2pm

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders – 2pm

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James – 2pm

West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets – 2pm

Sunday, January 12