Every released Super League star still on open market ahead of 2026

There are less than 40 days until the start of the new Super League season, but plenty of familiar faces remain available as free agents ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Just shy of 20 players that were released by one of the 14 current Super League clubs following the end of the 2025 season are still without a club for 2026, at least officially.

Here’s a run through of them, with players listed alphabetically by surname…

Correct at time of publishing on January 4, 2026…

Kye Armstrong

Kye Armstrong warms up ahead of one of Hull FC’s Super League games in 2022

Former Hull FC youngster Armstrong joined cross-city rivals Hull KR in 2025 and was let go by the Robins at the end of their treble-winning campaign. He didn’t register a senior appearance for either FC or KR, but does have first-team games on his CV for both Midlands Hurricanes and Goole Vikings.

Zac Bardsley-Rowe

Another youngster let go by a Super League club at the end of 2025 was Bardsley-Rowe, who departed Warrington. No first-team games for the Wolves in his time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but appearances to his name for Widnes Vikings, North Wales Crusaders and London Broncos.

Ethan Clark-Wood

Australian outside-back Clark-Wood spent just under 12 months at Headingley, with his time as a Leeds player decimated by a shoulder injury. Having played just once at first-team level for the Rhinos, it’s thought he’s now returned Down Under, though he’s yet to pen a deal anywhere for 2026.

Jack Darbyshire

Darbyshire came through Warrington’s youth system and joined fellow Super League outfit Leigh ahead of 2024, but his two seasons with the Leopards did not produce a first-team appearance. He did play five top-flight games for financially-stricken Salford towards the end of 2025, and also has games under his belt for Rochdale Hornets.

Brad Dwyer

Brad Dwyer in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Veteran hooker Dwyer was also released by Leigh at the end of 2025 and remains on the open market having played 44 games across all competitions for the Leopards. A Challenge Cup final winner with Leeds back in 2020, he is now 32 and has more than 300 career appearances to his name having represented nine different clubs to date.

James Farrar

Young gun Farrar is a two-time Ireland international and was let go by newly-promoted York at the end of 2025 after just a sole season at the LNER Community Stadium. Having joined the Knights from Hull KR, he did not record a first-team appearance: with all nine of his senior appearances in the club game to date coming for Newcastle Thunder.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Former Newcastle Knights back-rower Fitzgibbon saw an underwhelming two-year stint at Warrington come to an end in 2025 and returned Down Under. The 31-year-old Australian is yet to pen a deal anywhere for 2026, but has reportedly been offered a contract by South Newcastle Lions, one of the clubs he represented as a junior.

Jacob Gannon

Ex-Leigh man Gannon made his loan move to York permanent ahead of 2025 having departed the Leopards. He played just eight games across all competitions for Mark Applegarth’s side last term though and was sent out on loan to Newcastle Thunder midway through the campaign. Now, he’s back on the open market having been released by the newly-promoted Knights.

Ashton Golding

Ashton Golding in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

Among the biggest names on this list, if not the biggest, is Super League stalwart Golding. The experienced Jamaica international is still only 29, and boasts 200 career appearances. He is on the open market having been released by Huddersfield, with numerous offers reportedly on the table for 2026.

Owen Haldenby

Young forward Haldenby was among a lengthy list of players let go by Hull FC. He is yet to make his senior bow in the game.

Tex Hoy

Former Newcastle Knights back Hoy cut his contract short at Castleford to return Down Under, bringing an end to his three-season stint in Super League. Having played 59 games across all competitions between Hull FC and Tigers during those three years, he is yet to have his next destination confirmed.

Aidan McGowan

Strap in for a strange story here. Young Ireland international McGowan was released by Huddersfield and agreed a deal to join local community club Newsome Panthers, having also agreed to become the new Strength & Conditioning coach at the club.

That move couldn’t happen because of a coaching role he holds with fellow local side Lindley St Joseph’s, so McGowan’s future in terms of his playing career remains up in the air.

Jack Potter

Jack Potter in action for York in 2025 – Image credit: York Knights RLFC

A product of Hull KR’s youth system, 21-year-old Potter has spent the last two seasons with York. Playing just once for the Knights in 2025 and marking that game with a try against Halifax Panthers, the youngster went on to feature on loan at both Goole Vikings and Newcastle Thunder before being released at the end of the campaign. He’s still a free agent.

Will Roberts

Half-back Roberts has games on his CV for Swinton, Rochdale and Widnes. He was released by parent club St Helens at the end of 2025 after acting as their unused 18th man for a Super League game against Castleford, and it’s been reported that York will be his destination for 2026, but nothing has been officially announced just yet.

Bayley Sironen

Australian powerhouse Sironen is still only 29, and is believed to have headed back Down Under following his release from Catalans, but is yet to see a new deal confirmed anywhere. The forward has 83 NRL appearances on his CV as well as the 45 he played for the Dragons across the last two seasons, taking his career appearance tally up towards the 130-mark.

Alec Tuitavake

Tuitavake is another whose time in Super League was cut short, departing Leigh just 12 months after arriving and penning a two-year deal. The young forward, billed as Tom Amone’s replacement, played 24 times for the Leopards but was underwhelming on the whole and has returned Down Under. His next destination is still to be confirmed.

Nolan Tupaea

Nolan Tupaea in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Youngster Tupaea was released by Warrington at the end of 2025 having made his sole senior appearance in their colours the year prior against Wigan. The back-rower went on to add games to his CV for Halifax and Keighley Cougars last year, and also spent time on dual-registration with Widnes without ever featuring for the Vikings.

Liam Watts

Rounding the list of free agents off is veteran prop Watts, a two-time Challenge Cup winner. His return to Hull FC last year didn’t exactly go to plan, and having featured just eight times for the Airlie Birds in 2025, he was let go at the end of the campaign. The 35-year-old is expected to go round again this year, but has conceded it may be time for him to drop into the Championship.