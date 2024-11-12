Every player that played for more than one Super League club in 2024

Over 360 players took to the field in Super League in 2024, and 23 players represented more than one of the 12 top-flight clubs, be that as a loanee or as a result of a permanent move elsewhere.

Given the fact they used the most players ever in a single Super League season, it should come as no surprise that 12 of these players featured for Hull FC for Hull FC at some point.

Here’s a breakdown of all 23 to have played for more than one club this term, listed alphabetically by their surname…

Yusuf Aydin – Hull KR and Hull FC

Yusuf Aydin donned a shirt for both Hull KR and Hull FC in 2024

Turkey international Aydin featured in the opening two rounds for KR before being displaced, and his next game came in Round 9 for Hull FC having made the switch across the city on loan. Skip forward to May 7, and his move to the MKM Stadium was made permanent. The forward made 19 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Tom Briscoe – Leigh Leopards and Hull FC

Injured in Round 3, winger Briscoe managed two appearances for Leigh in 2024 before making a permanent return to Hull at the back end of April over a decade after departing. He marked his return with a try on his second debut against Warrington, and played 15 games in total for FC.

Jack Broadbent – Castleford Tigers and Hull KR

Having featured 10 times across all competitions for Castleford at the start of the season, Broadbent penned a season-long loan deal with KR towards the end of April. The utility back had already signed a three-year deal with the Robins starting in 2025, so is now contracted at Craven Park until the end of the 2027 season. He marked his debut for KR with a try against St Helens.

Jack Brown – Hull FC and Hull KR

Jack Brown played for both Hull FC and Hull KR in 2024 – Credit for right-side image: Hull KR

Including their Challenge Cup Sixth Round defeat at Huddersfield, Brown had made nine appearances for FC this term by the time he made the switch across the city to KR at the start of May. Featuring nine times for KR in total to date, his switch was part of the deal which saw Yusuf Aydin’s loan the opposite way become permanent.

Joe Bullock – Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils

One of three men to have played for three Super League clubs in the 2024 season, Bullock appeared just nine times for parent club Warrington throughout the campaign.Featuring twice on loan for Hull FC in March, he was then loaned out to Salford in mid-July for the remainder of the year, and has now made that switch a permanent one ahead of 2025.

Notably, the experienced forward also played a game for Wire’s dual-registration partners Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup in the season just gone, so his 2024 club tally is actually four!

Ed Chamberlain – Leigh Leopards and Hull FC

Ireland international Chamberlain made eight appearances for Leigh in the 2024 season, sandwiched between two loan spells with Hull FC, who he has joined on a permanent basis ahead of 2025. Between the two loan stints, he featured eight times for the Airlie Birds.

Tiaki Chan – Wigan Warriors and Hull FC

Tiaki Chan (right of left-hand sided picture) played for both parent club Wigan Warriors and Hull FC in 2024

France international Chan joined Wigan this time last year, and made three appearances at the start of the campaign for Matt Peet’s side prior to agreeing a loan deal with Hull. His loan was officially week-to-week, and Chan played nine games in total for FC having initially linked up with them in May, scoring a try on debut against Castleford.

Gil Dudson – Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils

Dudson appeared off the bench for parent club Warrington in their Round 1 defeat away against Catalans Dragons, but that was as good as it got for him with the Wolves in 2024, being sent out on a season-long loan to former club Salford in March and playing 15 games for Paul Rowley’s side. The Wales international has now joined Championship new boys Oldham ahead of 2025.

Matty English – Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers

Having fallen out of favour midway through the campaign at Huddersfield, prop English was sent out on loan to Castleford, and made four appearances for the Tigers before being recalled. With head coach Ian Watson having departed the Giants, English returned to being a regular at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sam Eseh – Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC

Sam Eseh played for Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC in 2024 – Credit for left-hand side image: Castleford Tigers

None of these three are Eseh’s parent club, but he made ten Super League appearances in 2024. Yet to make his debut for Wigan having joined the Warriors this time last year, he featured for Castleford against St Helens in May before going on to join Leeds on loan. He featured five times for the Rhinos, and was then sent out on loan to Hull – who he played four games for.

Corey Hall – Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

As part of the deal which saw Jack Broadbent join KR from Castleford in April, Hall was sent the other way on a season-long loan. By that point, he’d played two games for the Robins in 2024 as well as two in the Championship for their dual-registration partners Featherstone Rovers.

The centre formed an integral part of the Tigers’ side after he’d arrived, playing 14 games. From 2025, he will re-join Wakefield Trinity on a permanent basis.

Tex Hoy – Hull FC and Castleford Tigers

A miserable stint at Hull came to an end in April with Hoy having made seven appearances for the Black and Whites in 2024. A few days later, he’d agreed a deal until the end of the season with Castleford. Making an immediate impact at The Jungle, the full-back made 17 appearances for the club and quickly agreed a new contract until the end of 2026.

Darnell McIntosh – Hull FC and Leigh Leopards

Darnell McIntosh made a mid-season switch from Hull FC to Leigh Leopards

At the end of April, McIntosh joined Leigh on a permanent basis from Hull, penning a deal until the end of the 2026 season. The utility had made nine appearances in 2024 for FC, and had to bide his time for his opportunity with the Leopards, but became a key cog in Adrian Lam’s team – featuring 16 times. As part of the deal, Tom Briscoe went the other way, also on a permanent basis.

Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils

Off-season recruit Nikorima had played 13 games for Catalans when his departure was announced out of the blue, seeing his contract terminated on July 12 due to a disciplinary issue. Salford quickly snapped the playmaker up, and he made nine appearances for the Red Devils prior to the end of the season having penned a deal with them until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Ben Reynolds – Hull KR and Hull FC

We struggled to keep up with Reynolds this year! Leaving Leigh at the end of the 2023 season, he joined Featherstone. But come the end of February, he’d joined Hull KR on a permanent deal. The playmaker then featured for Fev again on dual-registration before linking up with KR’s rivals Hull FC on a season-long loan deal.

That then came to an end as his contract at KR was terminated midway through July, and he is now back at Fev on a permanent deal. We hope you kept track of that. Anyway, his tallies with Super League clubs in 2024 ended as follows: Two Hull KR appearances and five Hull FC appearances, with a sole try for FC – scored in his last game for the Airlie Birds against Salford.

Danny Richardson – Castleford Tigers and Hull KR

Danny Richardson joined Hull KR on loan from parent club Castleford Tigers in May – Credit for right-hand side image: Hull KR

Having come back from a long-term injury-lay-off, Richardson made five appearances for Castleford this season before being told they wouldn’t be offering him a contract extension. Accordingly, the playmaker was allowed to leave on loan until the end of the campaign, and did so with Hull KR offering him a lifeline. He featured twice for the Robins, penning a permanent deal for 2025.

Fenton Rogers – London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield forward Rogers made three appearances on loan for London in March, before heading to the Championship with Bradford and playing 12 games for the Bulls. Eventually, he made his first Giants appearance of the campaign in mid-July against Leigh, and ended the campaign with eight appearances to his name for for his parent club.

Leon Ruan – Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC

Young gun Ruan played six games for parent club Leeds in 2024 before being sent out on loan to Hull in August with opportunities limited since Brad Arthur’s arrival at Headingley. He went on to feature four times for the Airlie Birds before the end of the season, and has since terminated his contract with the Rhinos. Reports suggest he is currently on trial with Hull KR.

Matty Russell – Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos

Matty Russell featured for Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos in 2024 – Credit for right-hand side image: Hull FC

Russell is the third and final man on this list to have featured for three different Super League teams in 2024. The Scotland international was contracted to Warrington and made one appearance for the Wolves, which was sandwiched by two games on loan at Hull FC and one on loan at Leeds. He has agreed a move to Wakefield in 2025.

Louis Senior – Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

Ireland international Senior waited until April 5 for his first – and only – KR appearance of the campaign, joining Castleford on loan later that month and scoring a try on debut against Wigan.

Soon after that, his loan was extended until the end of the campaign as part of the deal which took Jack Broadbent to KR, and Senior accrued five tries in four Tigers appearances in total before seeing his season ended by a ruptured quad. Alongside twin brother Innes, Louis penned a permanent deal at The Jungle until the end of 2026.

Ugo Tison – Catalans Dragons and London Broncos

Catalans academy product Tison made one appearance for the Dragons in the 2024 season, featuring against Warrington at the end of March, before joining London on loan. By the end of May, the France international had signed a permanent deal until the end of the year, and his Broncos appearance tally ended at 19. He’s expected to depart for a new club before 2025, though.

King Vuniyayawa – Salford Red Devils and Hull FC

King Vuniyayawa played for both Salford Red Devils and Hull FC in 2024

Having played 13 games for Salford in 2024, Fiji international Vuniyayawa joined Hull on a season-long loan deal in July. Thrust in for his FC debut against Wigan a few days later, the forward also featured in the a away against Catalans in Round 19. He picked a season-ending ankle injury up in that defeat though, so played no further part for the Airlie Birds.

Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield captain Yates’ move to Warrington from 2025 was officially announced on May 27. But come July 15, an immediate transfer was announced, with the Australian’s move fast-tracked. He had made 16 appearances for the Giants in 2024 by that point, and has been an instant hit since joining the Wire. Yates is contracted until the end of 2026 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

