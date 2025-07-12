The search for the new Castleford Tigers head coach is already reaching fever pitch, just four days on from the dramatic departure of Danny McGuire.

McGuire, who took over as head coach ahead of the 2025 campaign, was relieved of his duties following a 30-12 defeat to Huddersfield Giants last Thursday, a loss which left the Fords 10th in the Super League table.

Castleford have also won just four games in all competitions to date, and were dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Championship side Bradford Bulls back in January.

Since his departure was confirmed, the rumour mill has already begun whirling and Castleford’s director of rugby, Chris Chester, has only heightened things after outlining the sort of coach he is after.

“I want someone pretty new and pretty fresh,” he told members of the media. “An attacking style of rugby. We’ve got some exciting players and we’ve signed some exciting players. We want an attack-minded coach and someone that’s going to build and develop players.”

He added: “I’ll have to put some names together. There have been well over 20 applications already from the UK and overseas.”

But, who are the emerging runners and riders? Well, here is a full breakdown of every name reportedly in contention to take up the vacant Castleford Tigers head coach role.

Daniel Holdsworth

As previously revealed by Love Rugby League yesterday, former Hull FC and Salford Red Devils man Daniel Holdsworth is one of the names in the mix to take over at the Jungle.

Holdsworth does fit a lot of the criteria outlined by Chester; he has decent coaching experience in the NRL with the Cronulla Sharks and is touted as a future head coach one day, so would come to West Yorkshire with a point to prove in the hot seat. He is also still fairly fresh into coaching as well, which again is something Chester outlined.

HOLDSWORTH TO CAS? Former Hull FC man and NRL assistant interested in Castleford Tigers job

Jason Demetriou

Current Papua New Guinea head coach Jason Demetriou has also emerged as a possible candidate for the Fords’ top job as well, according to reports from Rugby League Hub.

Demetriou would bring heaps of experience to the role, given he currently serves as an international coach and has also enjoyed successful stints in both the NRL and Super League, but he also knows what it takes to develop a team and turn their fortunes around, which again is something Castleford are after. You would also think he could be a long-term option as well.

Ryan Carr

According to reports from All Out Rugby League, Ryan Carr is also firmly in contention.

Like Holdsworth, Carr has won high praise after a strong start to his coaching career in both the NRL – where he currently serves as an assistant coach with the St George Illawarra Dragons – and in the UK after taking Featherstone Rovers to the 2019 Million Pound game.

AORL also suggest that Carr is the leading contender for the post, detailing that Chester is a long-term admirer of his coaching work.

Blake Green

Both Rugby League Hub and All Out Rugby League have reported that former Hull KR and Wigan Warriors half-back Blake Green is another right in the mix.

The 2013 Grand Final winner already has an existing working relationship with Chester following their respective stints with the Robins, but Green also meets the criteria due to his role with the Newcastle Knights. Like Carr and Holdsworth, he would be keen to prove a real point as a head coach in top flight rugby league, and would also be a long-term appointment.

