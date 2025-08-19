It’s shaping up to be a brilliant year on the international front, with a multitude of events all over the world.

Rugby league has often neglected the international game but that looks set to change this year and next, on the road to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of 2026.

And with almost 100 international games across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair disciplines in 2025, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Here’s everything that’s on the agenda and every single game – and we’ll update this list all the way through the year!

9 August – 2pm GMT

Women’s Test

Wales 0-62 England

The Gnoll, Neath

October

11 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship D

Norway v Czechia

Venue TBC

18 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship B

Malta v Netherlands

Venue TBC

18 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship C

Italy v Ukraine

Pasian di Prato Stadium, Udine

18 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship D

Czechia v Germany

Venue TBC

18 October 2025 – 1pm PNGS

Pacific Bowl Women’s Group Stage

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands

PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby

18 October 2025 – 3pm PNGS

Pacific Bowl Men’s Group Stage

Fiji v Cook Islands

PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby

19 October 2025 – 4pm NZD

Pacific Cup Women’s Group Stage

New Zealand v Samoa

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

19 October 2025 – 6pm NZD

Pacific Cup Men’s Group Stage

New Zealand v Samoa

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

19 October 2025 – KO TV

Men’s International

Japan v Niue

Hokkaido, Japan

21 October 2025 – 3:30pm EDT

Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Semi-final

Ireland v Nigeria

Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Canada

21 October 2025 – 6pm EDT

Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Semi-final

Canada v Fiji

Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Canada

22 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship C

Greece v Ukraine

Pasian di Prato Stadium, Udine

24 October 2025 – KO TBC

Wheelchair warm-up game

New South Wales v England

Sydney

25 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship B

Netherlands v Serbia

Venue TBC

25 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship C

Italy v Greece

Pasian di Prato Stadium, Udine

25 October 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship D

Germany v Norway

Venue TBC

25 October 2025 – 1pm PNGS

Pacific Bowl Women’s Group Stage

Tonga v Cook Islands

PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby

25 October 2025 – 3pm PNGS

Pacific Bowl Men’s Group Stage

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands

PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby

25 October 2025 – 2:30pm BST

Men’s Ashes Game I

England v Australia

Wembley Stadium, London

25 October 2025 – 5pm CEDT

Men’s World Cup Qualifier

France v Jamaica

Stadium Municipal d’Albi

26 October 2025 – 3pm EDT

Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Final

TBC v TBC

Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Canada

26 October 2025 – 1pm AEST

Pacific Cup Women’s Group Stage

Australia v Samoa

Lang Park, Brisbane

26 October 2025 – 3pm AEST

Pacific Cup Men’s Group Stage

Samoa v Tonga

Lang Park, Brisbane

27 October 2025 – KO TBC

Wheelchair warm-up game

Queensland v England

Sunshine Coast

30 October 2025 – KO TBC

Wheelchair Test Series Game I

Australia v England

Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre

November

1 November 2025 – 2:30pm BST

Men’s Ashes Game II

England v Australia

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

1 November 2025 – KO TBC

European Championship B

Serbia v Malta

Venue TBC

1 November 2025 – 1pm PNGS

Pacific Bowl Women’s Group Stage

Papua New Guinea v Tonga

PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby

1 November 2025 – 3pm PNGS

Pacific Bowl Men’s Group Stage

Papua New Guinea v Fiji

PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby

2 November 2025 – KO TBC

Wheelchair Test Series Game II

Australia v England

Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre

2 November 2025 – 4pm NZD

Pacific Cup Women’s Group Stage

New Zealand v Australia

Eden Park, Auckland

2 November 2025 – 6pm NZD

Pacific Cup Men’s Group Stage

New Zealand v Tonga

Eden Park, Auckland

2 November 2025 – KO TBC

Men’s representative game

Cumbria v Nigeria

Craven Park, Barrow

8 November 2025 – 2:30pm BST

Men’s Ashes Game III

England v Australia

AMT Headingley Stadium, Leeds

9 November 2025 – 1:35pm AEDT

Pacific Cup Women’s Final

TBC v TBC

Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

9 November 2025 – 4:05pm AEDT

Pacific Cup Men’s Final

TBC v TBC

Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

9 November 2025

Men’s World Cup Qualifier

Cook Islands v South Africa

Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

23 November 2025 – KO TBC

Women’s Test

Ghana v Nigeria

University of Ghana Rugby Stadium, Accra

23 November 2025 – KO TBC

Men’s Test

Ghana v Nigeria

University of Ghana Rugby Stadium, Accra

December

6 December 2025 – 3:30pm EST

Women’s Test

USA v Jamaica

Leto High School Stadium, Tampa, Florida

6 December 2025 – 6:30pm EST

Men’s Test

USA v Jamaica

Leto High School Stadium, Tampa, Florida