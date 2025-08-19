Every international rugby league game scheduled for 2025 with full list published
It’s shaping up to be a brilliant year on the international front, with a multitude of events all over the world.
Rugby league has often neglected the international game but that looks set to change this year and next, on the road to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of 2026.
And with almost 100 international games across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair disciplines in 2025, there’s plenty to be excited about.
Here’s everything that’s on the agenda and every single game – and we’ll update this list all the way through the year!
9 August – 2pm GMT
Women’s Test
Wales 0-62 England
The Gnoll, Neath
October
11 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship D
Norway v Czechia
Venue TBC
18 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship B
Malta v Netherlands
Venue TBC
18 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship C
Italy v Ukraine
Pasian di Prato Stadium, Udine
18 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship D
Czechia v Germany
Venue TBC
18 October 2025 – 1pm PNGS
Pacific Bowl Women’s Group Stage
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands
PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby
18 October 2025 – 3pm PNGS
Pacific Bowl Men’s Group Stage
Fiji v Cook Islands
PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby
19 October 2025 – 4pm NZD
Pacific Cup Women’s Group Stage
New Zealand v Samoa
Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland
19 October 2025 – 6pm NZD
Pacific Cup Men’s Group Stage
New Zealand v Samoa
Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland
19 October 2025 – KO TV
Men’s International
Japan v Niue
Hokkaido, Japan
21 October 2025 – 3:30pm EDT
Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Semi-final
Ireland v Nigeria
Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Canada
21 October 2025 – 6pm EDT
Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Semi-final
Canada v Fiji
Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Canada
22 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship C
Greece v Ukraine
Pasian di Prato Stadium, Udine
24 October 2025 – KO TBC
Wheelchair warm-up game
New South Wales v England
Sydney
25 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship B
Netherlands v Serbia
Venue TBC
25 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship C
Italy v Greece
Pasian di Prato Stadium, Udine
25 October 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship D
Germany v Norway
Venue TBC
25 October 2025 – 1pm PNGS
Pacific Bowl Women’s Group Stage
Tonga v Cook Islands
PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby
25 October 2025 – 3pm PNGS
Pacific Bowl Men’s Group Stage
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands
PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby
25 October 2025 – 2:30pm BST
Men’s Ashes Game I
England v Australia
Wembley Stadium, London
25 October 2025 – 5pm CEDT
Men’s World Cup Qualifier
France v Jamaica
Stadium Municipal d’Albi
26 October 2025 – 3pm EDT
Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Final
TBC v TBC
Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Canada
26 October 2025 – 1pm AEST
Pacific Cup Women’s Group Stage
Australia v Samoa
Lang Park, Brisbane
26 October 2025 – 3pm AEST
Pacific Cup Men’s Group Stage
Samoa v Tonga
Lang Park, Brisbane
27 October 2025 – KO TBC
Wheelchair warm-up game
Queensland v England
Sunshine Coast
30 October 2025 – KO TBC
Wheelchair Test Series Game I
Australia v England
Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre
November
1 November 2025 – 2:30pm BST
Men’s Ashes Game II
England v Australia
Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
1 November 2025 – KO TBC
European Championship B
Serbia v Malta
Venue TBC
1 November 2025 – 1pm PNGS
Pacific Bowl Women’s Group Stage
Papua New Guinea v Tonga
PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby
1 November 2025 – 3pm PNGS
Pacific Bowl Men’s Group Stage
Papua New Guinea v Fiji
PNG Football Stadium, Port Moresby
2 November 2025 – KO TBC
Wheelchair Test Series Game II
Australia v England
Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre
2 November 2025 – 4pm NZD
Pacific Cup Women’s Group Stage
New Zealand v Australia
Eden Park, Auckland
2 November 2025 – 6pm NZD
Pacific Cup Men’s Group Stage
New Zealand v Tonga
Eden Park, Auckland
2 November 2025 – KO TBC
Men’s representative game
Cumbria v Nigeria
Craven Park, Barrow
8 November 2025 – 2:30pm BST
Men’s Ashes Game III
England v Australia
AMT Headingley Stadium, Leeds
9 November 2025 – 1:35pm AEDT
Pacific Cup Women’s Final
TBC v TBC
Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney
9 November 2025 – 4:05pm AEDT
Pacific Cup Men’s Final
TBC v TBC
Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney
9 November 2025
Men’s World Cup Qualifier
Cook Islands v South Africa
Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney
23 November 2025 – KO TBC
Women’s Test
Ghana v Nigeria
University of Ghana Rugby Stadium, Accra
23 November 2025 – KO TBC
Men’s Test
Ghana v Nigeria
University of Ghana Rugby Stadium, Accra
December
6 December 2025 – 3:30pm EST
Women’s Test
USA v Jamaica
Leto High School Stadium, Tampa, Florida
6 December 2025 – 6:30pm EST
Men’s Test
USA v Jamaica
Leto High School Stadium, Tampa, Florida