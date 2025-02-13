Leigh Leopards’ breathtaking 1-0 win away at Wigan Warriors has become, unsurprisingly, Super League’s lowest-scoring game ever – and a set a plethora of staggering records in the process.

After 80 brutal minutes at The Brick Community Stadium, in which Wigan saw both Liam Farrell and Adam Keighran sin-binned as well as a Jai Field try ruled out, the score remained locked at 0-0.

That in itself was a record, with no Super League game before ever ending pointless after 80 minutes. But in Thursday’s game, a level score at full-time brings us to ten minutes of Golden Point extra time.

Leigh needed just a few of those, with Gareth O’Brien teed up to kick a one-pointer through the posts and win the game, sealing a first away win at Wigan since August 1983 in the process – another record smashed!

But the record we’re focusing on here is Thursday night’s Round 1 clash becoming Super League’s lowest-scoring game in history.

Staggeringly, it was the first game of rugby league in the professional game to finish 0-0 after 80 minutes since 1993 – dating all the way back to a game between Workington and Whitehaven in December of that year!

The last game to finish 1-0? That was a year later, when Barrow defeated Hull KR thanks to a Mike Kavanagh drop goal in 1994. Records tumbling everywhere you look.

And it’s only the third game in Super League history – 30 years! – where there hasn’t been a try scored. The other two were Warrington’s 4-0 win against Hull FC in 2022. Salford defeated Harlequins in 5-2 in the other game.

And in front of the biggest opening-night crowd in Super League history, the lowest-scoring game in the competition’s 30-year story will live long, long in the memory.

What a tone to set for the rest of the season in front of 21,748 people.

