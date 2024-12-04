The Rugby League Council have approved significant changes to the gradings system for 2025 which could drastically impact how all professional clubs score points in the modelling.

Clubs rejected a proposal on Wednesday to bring back automatic promotion to Super League irrespective of gradings scores, after a proposition from Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams was overwhelmingly rejected. However, a number of other tweaks to the system have been approved.

Love Rugby League revealed last month what those changes were likely to entail, and a number of them have now been made official. Here is every alteration, with an explanation on what happens next.

Fandom: Viewership

The system has been adjusted to allow for more opportunities to score points in terms of how often and when a club’s games are broadcast under the IMG plans.

This is a significant change. Previously, the system was black and white; every club who had an average viewing threshold of over 150,000 scored 1 point, and every club who didn’t scored 0.75 points.

Now, there is a new lower benchmark of 0.5 points given to clubs who are not shown or broadcast on any platform. It will mean a drop for a number of Championship and League 1 clubs.

However, there are opportunities for clubs outside of Super league to stream their own games moving forwards. Providing the stream is of six-match camera production or better with commentary, they can still score 0.75 points. Five or more games have to be shown to qualify.

It explains why Championship clubs like Bradford Bulls have upgraded their gantry and broadcaster facilities for 2025. Platforms including Sky Sports, Super League+, BBC and YouTube also qualify.

The six clubs who score the highest match average will claim the full 1.0 points on offer. The rest who qualify get 0.75 points.

Fandom: Digital

As revealed by Love Rugby League last month, it will now be tougher to score points in terms of a club’s digital footprint.

It was quickly accepted that the previous thresholds were too low when the gradings were rolled out in 2023. From 2025, clubs have to reach the following thresholds in the following areas:

Social following and engagement scores are made of a combination of Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube numbers.

Stadium Facilities

Clubs who are undergoing stadium work that may lose points due to a lowering of facility quality while works are ongoing now can get an exemption.

In that case, the club will receive their previous facilities score for a maximum of two years. In the coming years, that would particularly be useful for a club like Castleford Tigers, who will undergo major redevelopment work at Wheldon Road.

Community Catchment

The current system remains largely in place. However, clubs are now allowed to sign what is called a Rugby League Development Agreement with another Local Authority to add their population figures to their own catchment number.

For example, London Broncos’ catchment has been questioned by the club, who discovered they would only score the population of their local authority – Merton Council – rather than the whole of London. The Broncos could now hypothetically add another local district to their score to potentially improve it further.

Penalties

Two clubs did not submit their data capture forms in time this year and as such, were not given scores.

If that happens next year, they will be penalised 0.25 points on their final overall score.

