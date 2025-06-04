Every Hull KR major final defeat since 1985 as Rovers eye up history

Hull KR are on their third major final in three seasons under Willie Peters as they prepare to face Warrington Wolves this Saturday in the Challenge Cup final, but they will be hoping for a change of fortunes.

The Robins have narrowly missed out on silverware in the previous two, losing 9-2 to Wigan Warriors in last year’s showpiece Grand Final at Old Tafford, and also lost in golden point in 2023 as Lachlan Lam’s drop-goal saw Leigh take the spoils in a 17-16 win.

It’s an all too familiar tale for the East Hull outfit, unfortunately, as they have failed to win any major honours since their 1985 title triumph.

But, how exactly have they fared in major finals since that day? Well, here is a full breakdown of Hull KR’s finals record over the past 40 years.

Spoiler alert, it’s not pretty reading.

1986: Castleford 15-14 Hull KR (L)

Just a year on from their 1985 title, and five years on from their last Challenge Cup final victory, Hull KR were back at Wembley as they played Castleford in the Challenge Cup final. Unfortunately, though, they were narrowly beaten to the trophy as their West Yorkshire rivals came away with a 15-14 win.

A brace of tries from Gary Prohm and another from John Lydiat weren’t enough to down Castleford, who scored through Bob Beardmore, Tony Marchant and Jamie Sandy, whole Beardmore also knocked over a decisive drop-goal too.

2015: Leeds Rhinos 50-0 Hull KR (L)

Hull KR then endured a long 29-year wait to return to Wembley, this time the new Wembley, as they rolled up to face Leeds Rhinos, but this was a day they’d soon rather forget.

Leeds ran rampant under the arches to secure a mammoth 50-0 win, with Tom Briscoe running in five tries alongside other scores from Brett Delaney, Danny McGuire, Brad Singleton and Rob Burrow. The Rhinos also went on to claim a treble that season, winning the League Leaders Shield and the Grand Final in the following months.

2023: Leigh Leopards 17-16 Hull KR (L)

Eight years on from that final, and fresh from a golden point victory over Wigan in the semi’s, Hull KR arguably came into the 2023 final as favourites. The Robins were going pretty well in the league all told, and were facing a Leigh Leopards side that had just been promoted to the top flight too.

But, it was yet again more Wembley heartbreak for the Robins, as Lachlan Lam slotted the winning drop-goal in golden point to send the Leythers home with the trophy.

2024: Wigan Warriors 9-2 Hull KR (L)

Last but not least, the Robins reached their first-ever Super League Grand Final in 2024, as they faced defending champions Wigan. The two sides had gone toe-to-toe throughout the regular season, with this battle being one of the most competitive League Leaders Shield contests in recent history, and the Grand Final was also a tight affair.

It took a moment of Bevan French magic to break the deadlock though, as his try powered the Warriors to a 9-2 win on the hallowed turf and yet again condemning KR to another year without silverware.

2025: Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

And that brings us to this weekend’s final between the Robins and Wire. Hull KR again arguably come into this game as the favourites; they sit top of the Super League table and are 12 points better off than Warrington in that respect, and also beat their opponents 31-12 back in May. Can they end their wait for silverware?

