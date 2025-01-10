Every game postponed this weekend including Challenge Cup status, Super League friendlies

The cold weather which has engulfed much of the United Kingdom this week is claiming an increasing number of crucial rugby league fixtures.

The First Round of this year’s Challenge Cup has been decimated, with well over three-quarters of all the ties planned called off well in advance of the weekend due to freezing conditions which are set to continue into the weekend.

The weather has also claimed victim to a string of pre-season friendlies, which represented the first real hit-out for a number of teams in Super League and the Championship.

Many of those Challenge Cup ties that have been called off have been pushed to next week, meaning that the victorious teams will play cup ties in successive weekends, given how the Second Round takes place on the weekend of January 25 and 26.

However, large numbers of the cancelled pre-season games will not be rescheduled.

But there are seven games going ahead at the moment – including one pre-season game and six in the Challenge Cup

Here is, as things stand, is how the revised schedule looks for the rugby league weekend ahead.

Postponed (Challenge Cup)

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles

Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch

GB Police v York Acorn

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar

Mirfield v Royal Navy

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders

Thatto Heath v Orrell St James

West Bowling v Wath Brow

Crosfields v Maryport

Postponed (friendlies)

Sheffield v Castleford

Widnes v North Wales

Keighley v Newcastle

Dewsbury v Bradford

Doncaster v Hull

Halifax v Warrington

Oldham v Rochdale

Hunslet v York

Still going ahead:

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince Rose Bridge)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal

British Army v RAF

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (Sunday)

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (Sunday)

Barrow v Workington (pre-season friendly)

Going to a game this weekend? Let us know if you’re braving the cold!

