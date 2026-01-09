Every rugby league pre-season friendly this weekend including venues and kick-off times

The build-up to the 2026 campaign continues this weekend, with ten friendlies taking place between Friday and Sunday involving clubs from Super League and the Championship.

Below, we run through those friendlies, with all of the information you need for the weekend ahead listed.

The First Round of the Challenge Cup also takes place this weekend.

Friday, January 9

There’s just the one friendly on Friday evening, but it’s a tasty affair as neighbours Warrington and Widnes clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, as has become tradition during pre-season. The Championship side came out on top last year, and Wire have a point to prove after what turned out to be a pretty dismal 2025 campaign.

Friday’s friendly

Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings – Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday, January 10

Three Super League clubs are in action across Saturday’s friendlies, with Wigan, Bradford and Saints travelling to Crusaders, Dewsbury and Swinton respectively.

Elsewhere, Championship side Barrow host Scotland in a unique game which forms part of Shane Toal’s Testimonial, with the international outfit gearing up for their game against the United States in Las Vegas.

Saturday’s friendlies

North Wales Crusaders v Wigan Warriors – Eirias Stadium (1pm)

Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls – FLAIR Stadium (1.30pm)

Swinton Lions v St Helens – Heywood Road (2pm)

Barrow Raiders v Scotland – Northern Competitions Stadium (3pm)

Sunday, January 11

Bradford are back in action again on Sunday, with Kurt Haggerty set to split his squad this weekend. Their second game of the weekend takes them to Doncaster.

The Bulls are the only Super League side in action, with Sunday’s other four games all-Championship clashes. Goole host Rochdale and Batley welcome Sheffield while Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven and Workington will battle it out for the Ike Southward Memorial Trophy.

Justin Demetriou’s new-look London Broncos side will also get their first run out of 2026 as they travel to his old stomping ground, Keighley. The Cougars this week lost head coach Alan Kilshaw to Oldham, with Danny Burton now in interim charge.

Sunday’s friendlies