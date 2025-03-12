Following the conclusion of the first month of the 2025 Super League season, Love Rugby League runs through each team’s standout player so far this campaign.

Castleford Tigers: Judah Rimbu

Papua New Guinea hooker Judah Rimbu has been simply superb since joining the Fords, encapsulated by his Man of the Match performance against Salford. He has just added some serious tempo and venom to their pack since his introduction, but he also plays with a passion that is unmatched

Catalans Dragons: Reimis Smith

Les Dracs haven’t had the greatest start to the year, but Reimis Smith’s return has helped them immeasurably. He has just added a little bit of extra fizz to their attack, which came to the fore in their win over Leeds. His two scores in that 11-0 win really helped release the shackles of their attack, and that could be the blueprint for them moving forward.

Huddersfield Giants: Zac Woolford

He might be set for a 10 week spell on the sidelines, but Zac Woolford has been his side’s standout performer in their opening four games. The 28-year-old, who joined the club from Canberra Raiders this off-season, has started in all four of his side’s Super League outings this campaign and his nifty work around the park has made a difference to their attack. The biggest sign of his impact will be seen soon though, with Huddersfield set to be without him for the foreseeable future.

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

Prop forward Herman Ese’ese has taken Super League by storm since his arrival last season, but he has seemingly taken things up another level in the early stages of the season. The powerhouse has always packed a punch through the middle, but this year he’s charging through opposition defences like a raging bull and still holds the ability to pull off a deft offload as well. On top of this, the added intensity of the Hull FC defence under Cartwright has made him even more of a force to be reckoned with.

Hull KR: Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue

Another prop impressing on Humberside this season is Sauso ‘Jesse’ Sue, who just seems to have carried on from where he left off at the backend of last season. Sue has once again set Hull KR a really solid foundation on both sides of the ball, but now with the likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jai Whitbread going as well as they are, the load has been taken off him a touch and he can now just inject himself into the game differently and have a much better effect. He’s just ageing like a fine wine.

Leeds Rhinos: Jake Connor

There was a lot of pressure on Jake Connor heading into the 2025 season, but he has certainly lived up to the billing thus far. He has quickly become a major part of the Leeds attack in his opening four games, stepping in as the creative catalyst to bring all the different elements together, and has really quickly built some synergy with Brodie Croft through their spine. With Lachie Miller back fit, he might have to shift back into the centres, but his stint at fullback has been very impressive.

Leigh Leopards: Tesi Niu

Another new recruit already making a name for himself in Super League is Tesi Niu, who just edges out David Armstrong. Niu’s abrasive carrying might not be as box-office as his fellow new arrival, but it has really quickly become a major part of Leigh’s attack with his ability to make metres and burst through tackles with ease. Crucially, he has already shown he can do his role consistently too, with four almost virtually identical quality performances so far this campaign. Very, very impressive start to life in the Borough for the former Dolphins man.

Salford Red Devils: Marc Sneyd

The off-the-field stuff might be playing their season and actually affected who they can pick too, but Marc Sneyd has once again been a shining light in what has been a dark month. He is proving exactly why he attracted interest from both Hull FC and Leigh Leopards this off-season with his three impressive performances, with his kicking game and ability to pull the strings around the pitch keeping his side in games. If he keeps going on the way he is, they will get that elusive win sooner rather than later.

St Helens: Harry Robertson

We were spoiled for choice when picking St Helens’ standout player, but we’ve opted for breakthrough star Harry Robertson. The 19-year-old made a good impression in his showings in 2024, but since moving to centre this season he has hit new heights. His attacking intelligence and silky skills have also seen him quickly become a key weapon in their attacking arsenal, and he already looks to be a major part of the Red Vee’s future.

Wakefield Trinity: Mike McMeeken

Again, a fairly tough pick here and young gun Oliver Pratt can feel a tad unlucky to not be named, but we just couldn’t ignore the impact Mike McMeeken has had on the Trin this season. The England international has been in imperious form for the Trin this year, really adding some power and solidity to their pack and helping them hit the ground running on their return to Super League. On top of this, his leadership has helped them navigate through some tough games and come out on the other side with the win.

Warrington Wolves: Ben Currie

It might not have been the start Warrington would have wanted this year, but Ben Currie has given a good account of himself so far. Currie has really got himself about this season in a valiant effort, crucially contributing well to the spine combinations when deployed at 13. This move seems to have taken his game to new heights, and could be where his future lies.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French

He’s been at his brilliant best so far this season, and is probably the front-runner for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award right now. French’s flair has always been a talking point, but it seems this year he has been given the reins and set the attacking intent of his squad, which has paid dividends. Wigan’s attack, particularly through their backline, has evolved since their loss against Leigh and that can be largely put down to French’s magic.

