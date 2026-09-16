With the 2026 Super League regular season now concluded, attention turns to two big events: the play-offs and, of course, the reveal of the IMG gradings that could dictate the 2027 line-up next season.

There remains some uncertainty over whether or not IMG alone will decide which 14 – or perhaps 15 – teams are in Super League, dependent on whether or not the NRL agree a partnership with the English game.

But if IMG is in play, then a number of clubs in particular are going to have a watchful eye on the gradings.

And attendance is one of the areas we can now map out how every club has scored, with the regular season now finished – as play-off matches are not included in the final totals. Here’s how all 14 teams have scored but first, a reminder on how it all works..

The formula

Clubs are given a score based on their average attendance over the last two seasons. So for example, if a club averages 5,000 in 2025 and 10,000 in 2026, then they would be given a score of 7,500.

There are certain thresholds which award a club a certain number of points. They are:

Over 7,500: 2.50 points

3,000-7,499: 2.00 points

1,500-2,999: 1.50 points

Under 1,500: 1.00 points

And this year, those thresholds really matter.

The headline story

Castleford Tigers have made no secret of their desire to get into the top bracket this year, having earned 2.00 points last season in the gradings.

And incredibly, they are going to fall short by just TWO supporters. Castleford have averaged an impressive 8,152 fans this year but, coupled with the 6,844 they got in last season, it means their two-year average is a staggering 7,498: two fans short of reaching the highest threshold.

It means all of Castleford’s efforts to try and push up and secure an extra 0.5 points will fall desperately short of being a success – but the good news is that in terms of being safe, they’re absolutely fine.

But it will still be a bitter one for the hierarchy to take.

Who is in the top bracket?

Let’s do the obvious ones first, shall we? The six clubs who averaged over 10,000 supporters last year and this year are safe, by some distance.

That means Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Warrington Wolves and St Helens – arguably the big six for the league – get the full 2.50 points.

The same is also true for Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards, who both retain the 2.50 points they got last year by virtue of their attendances holding strong. The Dragons average 8,803 fans over the last two seasons, with the Leopards similar at 8,618.

But there is one really big winner moving up a bracket..

Wakefield rise up a threshold

Yes, Trinity – never really in doubt of being drawn into a battle over their future with IMG anyway – are moving upwards in this bracket.

Last year, they scored 2.00 points but this time around, they benefit from the data period being shortened from the last three years to the last two. That means their year in the Championship comes off their score, and just their two seasons back in Super League count.

The end result? A two-year average of 8,127 fans at the DIY Kitchens Stadium: and maximum attendance points for the Trin.

Everyone else

Bradford’s attendance has shot up significantly, with 8,568 fans at Odsal this year compared to 3,289 last time around. But that’s not enough to move them up a threshold over the two-year period, with the Bulls’ total 5,929: meaning 2.00 points. However, like Wakefield a year earlier, they should go up this time next year.

Huddersfield and Toulouse’s threshold stays the same, with 2.00 points each – but York are another possible big winner here.

We don’t actually have figures from 2025 – nor do any statisticians – but the fact they’ve brought in 5,849 this season, way up on 2025, means they’re likely to jump from 1.50 points last year to 2.00 this year.

Now that is one outcome that really could be crucial given how every single point the Knights score could mean the difference between staying up and going down..