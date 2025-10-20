York set to join exclusive club following Super League promotion as history made
York will become the 25th different club to play in Super League come 2026, in what will be the competition’s 31st active season.
Super League arrived and the summer era began back in 1996, when 12 clubs entered the top-flight in its new form.
Of those, just six will be competing in Super League next season in the shape of Castleford, Leeds, St Helens, Warrington and Wigan alongside Bradford, whose return to the top table was earned via the IMG gradings.
York and Toulouse were chosen as the two clubs to be promoted into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026 by an independent panel chaired by Lord Caine.
French outfit Olympique have already had a taste of the elite with a sole season there back in 2022, but for York, this will be pastures new entirely.
With Mark Applegarth at the helm, they will write their name into the history books come next February when they step out in Super League for the first time: becoming the 25th club to play a game in the competition.
A full list of the clubs to have played in Super League can be found below, with their first season in the competition listed along with their most recent one.
Bradford Bulls
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2014
Castleford Tigers
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Catalans Dragons
First Super League season: 2006
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Crusaders
First Super League season: 2009
Most recent Super League season: 2011
Gateshead Thunder
First Super League season: 1999
Most recent Super League season: 1999
Halifax Panthers
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2003
Huddersfield Giants
First Super League season: 1998
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Hull FC
First Super League season: 1998
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Hull KR
First Super League season: 2007
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Leeds Rhinos
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Leigh Leopards
First Super League season: 2005
Most recent Super League season: 2025
London Broncos
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2024
Oldham
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 1997
Paris Saint-Germain
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 1997
Salford Red Devils
First Super League season: 1997
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Sheffield Eagles
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 1999
St Helens
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Toronto Wolfpack
First Super League season: 2020
Most recent Super League season: 2020
Toulouse Olympique
First Super League season: 2022
Most recent Super League season: 2022
Wakefield Trinity
First Super League season: 1999
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Warrington Wolves
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Widnes Vikings
First Super League season: 2002
Most recent Super League season: 2018
Wigan Warriors
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 2025
Workington Town
First Super League season: 1996
Most recent Super League season: 1996
York
First Super League season: 2026
Most recent Super League season: N/A