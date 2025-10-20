York set to join exclusive club following Super League promotion as history made

York will become the 25th different club to play in Super League come 2026, in what will be the competition’s 31st active season.

Super League arrived and the summer era began back in 1996, when 12 clubs entered the top-flight in its new form.

Of those, just six will be competing in Super League next season in the shape of Castleford, Leeds, St Helens, Warrington and Wigan alongside Bradford, whose return to the top table was earned via the IMG gradings.

York and Toulouse were chosen as the two clubs to be promoted into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026 by an independent panel chaired by Lord Caine.

French outfit Olympique have already had a taste of the elite with a sole season there back in 2022, but for York, this will be pastures new entirely.

With Mark Applegarth at the helm, they will write their name into the history books come next February when they step out in Super League for the first time: becoming the 25th club to play a game in the competition.

A full list of the clubs to have played in Super League can be found below, with their first season in the competition listed along with their most recent one.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls celebrate their victory in the 2003 Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2014

Castleford Tigers

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Catalans Dragons

First Super League season: 2006

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Crusaders

Crusaders ace Michael Witt pictured on his way over for a try against Salford City Reds at Magic Weekend in 2011, hosted at The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff

First Super League season: 2009

Most recent Super League season: 2011

Gateshead Thunder

First Super League season: 1999

Most recent Super League season: 1999

Halifax Panthers

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2003

Huddersfield Giants

George Flanagan Jnr celebrates a try for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

First Super League season: 1998

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Hull FC

First Super League season: 1998

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Hull KR

First Super League season: 2007

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2015 to complete the treble

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Leigh Leopards

First Super League season: 2005

Most recent Super League season: 2025

London Broncos

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2024

Oldham

An action shot from a Super League clash between Oldham and Castleford in 1996

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 1997

Paris Saint-Germain

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 1997

Salford Red Devils

First Super League season: 1997

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Sheffield Eagles

An action shot from Paris Saint-Germain v Sheffield Eagles in March 1996, the first-ever Super League fixture

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 1999

St Helens

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Toronto Wolfpack

First Super League season: 2020

Most recent Super League season: 2020

Toulouse Olympique

Harrison Hansen in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2022

First Super League season: 2022

Most recent Super League season: 2022

Wakefield Trinity

First Super League season: 1999

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Warrington Wolves

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings celebrate a try at Magic Weekend in 2018

First Super League season: 2002

Most recent Super League season: 2018

Wigan Warriors

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 2025

Workington Town

First Super League season: 1996

Most recent Super League season: 1996

York

First Super League season: 2026

Most recent Super League season: N/A