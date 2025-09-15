The RFL have confirmed that nine clubs have submitted full applications to take up a place in an expanded Super League for next season, following Friday’s deadline.

These applications will now be put to a seven-person panel, with the decision to be announced on Thursday, 16th October, four days on from the Super League Grand Final.

Of the nine clubs to apply, seven ply their trade in the Championship, while two come from current Super League sides. Crucially, two clubs in the top-flight who did originally express an interest, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers, have withdrawn.

The Tigers say they are confident their IMG score will guarantee them a spot in Super League in 2026, while there has been no comment from Salford on why they are now out.

But with their IMG score likely to drop and them already in danger of not being in the top 12, it heightens the prospect of them not being in the top-flight next year.

Nine clubs apply for Super League place in 2026

Bradford Bulls, Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings and recent Championship League Leaders Shield winners York Knights have all applied for a place in the top flight for next season.

Of those clubs, London have the most recent top-flight experience after last playing in the competition in 2024, but Bradford, Toulouse and Widnes have all previously been in Super League as well.

Hull FC also previously confirmed their intention to apply for a place, citing ‘prudence and good housekeeping’ as the driver behind their application, while Huddersfield Giants have also applied for a spot.

The seven-person panel will be chaired by Lord Caine, who is also joined by two fellow non-executive RFL directors in Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power. Tony Sutton, RFL interim Head of Legal Graeme Sarjeant, Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director, Rhodri Jones and the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial Peter Hutton are also included on the panel.

The decision over which clubs take up a place in the top flight will be made using both the current IMG pillars (Fandom, Performance, Finances, Stadium and Community) and further criteria regarding finance and sustainability and playing strength, including include their financial performance in 2025, forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond. Performance criteria will be assessed by RFL’s England Performance Unit.

