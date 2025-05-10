The semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup feature three teams who have won the trophy in the last decade – and one waiting for an historic first major piece of silverware for 40 years.

Hull KR, Catalans, Leigh and Warrington will all quietly fancy their chances of getting to Wembley next month, courtesy of victory in this year’s semi-finals.

But how do their respective records stack up at this stage of the competition?

Here’s a look at how they’ve all performed whenever they’ve reached the semis – starting with the favourites..

Hull KR: W8, D2, L9

Rovers have played in 19 Challenge Cup semi-final matches, with this their 20th attempt at getting through to the cup final.

Their first was all the way back in 1905, when they defeated Broughton Rangers 10-6 at Belle Vue in front of 12,000 supporters.

They’ve gone to a reply on two occasions: in 1964 and 1986 after draws with Oldham and Leeds. Incredibly, it’s the fourth straight season they’ve got this far, with a defeat in 2022, a win in 2023 and a defeat last year. Can the trend of alternating results continue this Saturday?

Catalans Dragons: W2, L1

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the team with the fewest semi-final appearances out of this year’s final four is Catalans Dragons.

But they have not done too badly whenever they’ve got this far. Their first semi-final was in 2007, when they beat Wigan Warriors in Warrington.

In 2010, they were heavily beaten by the Wolves before victory against St Helens in 2018 on the way to their historic triumph at Wembley Stadium.

Leigh Leopards: W3, D1, L7

This is Leigh’s 12th Challenge Cup semi-final, and the 11th time in the competition’s history they’ve got this far.

Their first was in the very early days of rugby league: all the way back in 1899! But their three wins have been pretty well spaced apart: with a wait of 50 years or more on each occasion.

Their three victories at this stage have come in 1921, 1971 and, of course, 2023 on the way to lifting the trophy. Can they make it a second final in three years?

Warrington Wolves: W20, D2, L20

Then we have the most experienced club at this stage of the competition. To put it into context, Warrington have played in more Challenge Cup semi-finals than the other three teams this year put together!

The Wire first played in a semi-final in 1897 and in the last ten seasons alone, they’ve got this far seven times.

Winner last year against Huddersfield to make it to Wembley, can Sam Burgess’ side beat the 2023 winner and secure back-to-back finals?