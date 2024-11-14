The transfer market will kick into life for Super League clubs much earlier than usual in the 2025 season: before a ball has even been kicked, in fact.

That’s because a radical overhaul of the rules surrounding when clubs can engage with players in the last year of their contracts comes into effect next month.

From December 1, anyone whose contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign is free to negotiate with other clubs for 2026.

And at Castleford Tigers, that makes their contractual situation across the board fairly intriguing: with a number of players about to enter the last year of their existing deals.

Cas’ hierarchy have plenty of work to do where retaining stars is concerned over the next few months, and with the deadline moved forward to the beginning of next month, it makes things very interesting.

Every Castleford Tigers player’s contract situation with TEN heading into final year of deals

As noted in the headline, ten Tigers stars are set to see their contracts expire come the end of next season – and there isn’t a single one of those with an option in their deal to extend.

The list includes stalwarts Liam Watts and Joe Westerman, who have made over 320 appearances for the club combined, as well as half-back Rowan Milnes and overseas ace Sylvester Namo.

Then we move onto the end of the 2026 campaign, when more of the squad’s contracts will expire.

As things stand, a whopping 15 names are on the list for 2026 expirations, including new recruits Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini and Judah Rimbu – all signed from Down Under on two-year deals.

Of the 15, there are just two with extension options in the club’s favour and both are youth products in Akim Matvejev and Jenson Windley.

Estonian ace Matvejev made his debut towards the back end of last season and featured twice at first-team level in total, while Hull-born Windley made five appearances last term and scored a first senior try against Hull FC in August.

READ NEXT: The 22 players making transfer moves from NRL to Super League for 2025

Papua New Guinean hooker Liam Horne is also among those whose contract at The Jungle expires in 2026, with just two players in Danny McGuire’s squad contracted beyond that!

Both George Hill and Muizz Mustapha have a contract in place with Cas until the end of the 2027 season, but that’s as long as it gets.

Academy product Hill, who made his senior bow in 2024, has the option of a one-year extension in his deal.

The full list can be found below.

* Correct as of time of writing on November 13, 2024

Off-contract in 2025

George Griffin, Josh Hodson, Luke Hooley, George Lawler, Rowan Milnes, Sylvester Namo, Josh Simm, Will Tate, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman

Off-contract in 2026

Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Sam Hall, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Akim Matvejev (one-year extension option), Alex Mellor, Jason Qareqare, Judah Rimbu, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Jenson Windley (one-year extension option), Sam Wood

Off-contract in 2027

George Hill (one-year extension option), Muizz Mustapha

READ NEXT: Hull FC new owners’ combined wealth revealed as more details on consortium disclosed