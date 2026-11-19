Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium has proven to be one of the best venues British rugby league has hosted events at in years: and it’s now a contender for next year’s Test series between England and New Zealand.

The new home of the Premier League side has become an instant hit among supporters of rugby league in this country.

It was a sell-out for the Ashes Test between England and Australia last year, before a record-breaking Super League Magic Weekend took place in Liverpool at the venue earlier this summer.

Magic Weekend is already going to return there next year, and now, it could be the first of two events to take place at the location.

Everton in talks over New Zealand Test

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, talks have already started between RL Commercial and Everton about the possibility of using the Hill Dickinson Stadium once again.

England are scheduled to face the Kiwis on home soil in a series next year, though the dates and venues for those games are still yet to be confirmed less than a year out from it taking place.

However, there is now one early hint about a possible venue, with the site that has become hugely popular with fans potentially under consideration again as the Kiwis come to England.

The report says that talks between both parties have, at this stage, only centred on availability – with the game set to fall in the middle of the 2027-28 Premier League season.

But Everton could request not to be at home that weekend when the fixtures are put together by the league if an agreement can be reached.

Hill Dickinson Stadium popularity to continue

Reaction from supporters about the stadium has been almost unanimously positive since events were first held there a year ago.

RL Commercial were able to secure a full house for the Ashes Test against the Kangaroos, with a boisterous atmosphere to boot as England ran the world champions close.

That was then enhanced again this summer as Magic Weekend proved to be an ideal fit for the stadium and its surrounding areas, with many hopeful the event would return there in 2027.

It will do that with similar hype – and Love Rugby League revealed the fixtures for the event earlier this week, with a new look to the schedule to accommodate Super League’s expansion to 15 teams.

And if talks go well again, then England could once again be walking out at Everton’s home against major international opposition.