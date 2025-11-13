Ethan O’Neill says he ‘really enjoyed’ his time at Leigh Leopards, and is now targeting silverware after his move to Leeds Rhinos on a three-year deal was announced.

Sydney-born O’Neill arrived at Leigh ahead of the 2025 campaign having caught their eye in the Queensland Cup.

The son of two-time NRL winner – and ex-Super League ace – Julian, the back-rower went on to score seven tries in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Leopards.

His contributions helped Adrian Lam’s side to a third-place finish, their highest-ever placing in Super League, before they reached the play-off semi-finals for the second season running.

O’Neill though did not feature in any of Leigh’s last six games in 2025, including the play-offs – first through injury but then through non-selection.

And ahead of 2026, he has opted to move on to pastures new, taking up a long-term contract at Headingley with the Rhinos.

Ethan O’Neill’s 172-word message as Leeds move and Leigh exit announced

Now 26, O’Neill still had a year left on his contract at Leigh, meaning Leeds will have had to come to some sort of financial agreement with the Leopards.

He has now been tied down until the end of the 2028 campaign by his new club, and doesn’t count on the overseas quota because of the rugby league he played at junior level in the UK during dad Julian’s time here.

O’Neill said: “I’ve been grinning from ear to ear since I found out I was coming to the Rhinos.

“I can’t wait to be ripping in and meeting all the coaching staff and the boys.

“I am coming into an awesome side who performed really well last season and were unlucky in the play-offs. I feel like we can take a few steps further forward and hopefully win some silverware this coming season.

“I really enjoyed my experience with Leigh Leopards and I am grateful to them for giving me the chance to play in Super League.

“I feel like I want to back myself more and have bit more of a voice and be more vocal on the back of that.”

Leeds twice beat a Leigh side which included O’Neill in 2025, with the back-rower coming off the bench in both of those games.

He added: “I can’t wait to work with Brad Arthur.

“He’s a really good coach with NRL calibre, and I feel I’m going to learn a lot from him and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I’m glad to be here for the start of pre-season so I can start gelling with the group.”