Eribe Doro’s next club revealed after Hull KR exit confirmed

Bradford Bulls have won the race to sign Eribe Doro after his release from Hull KR was officially confirmed by the Super League champions.

Love Rugby League revealed over the weekend that Doro was in talks with Bradford and York Knights about a possible move elsewhere – with Rovers set to bring in Jordan Dezaria to bolster their pack.

And Love Rugby League has now learned that it is Kurt Haggerty’s Bulls who have successfully managed to bring the prop back to Odsal for what will be a third stint with the club.

Doro spent two years at Bradford in 2023 and 2024 before joining Hull KR. He then briefly returned to the Bulls on loan earlier this season.

But after his release from Rovers was made official, Bradford have acted swiftly to add another key component to their squad for the 2026 season.

“On behalf of everyone at Hull KR, I want to thank Eribe for his contribution to the club this season and we wish him all the best for the future with his new opportunity,” Robins coach Willie Peters said.

The Bulls are transitioning from a part-time outfit to a full-time one for 2026, with a number of new signings set to arrive in the coming weeks as they gear up for life as a Super League club again.

Jayden Nikorima, Rowan Milnes and Ethan Ryan have all signed permanent deals thus far, while Bradford are also in talks with the likes of Salford Red Devils star Esan Marsters.

And Doro, a firm fans favourite during his previous two spells with the club, is now also heading back to Odsal to continue his career and hand Bradford another boost ahead of their return to the top flight.

The 24-year-old has also had spells with Widnes and Halifax earlier in his career, having started as a product of the Warrington Wolves academy.