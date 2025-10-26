Hull KR prop set for exit as Super League duo launch move for forward

Eribe Doro could be set to depart Hull KR this autumn, with Super League new boys Bradford Bulls and York both currently in talks with the prop, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal.

Warrington Wolves junior Doro joined the Robins from Bradford ahead of 2025 and penned a two-year deal.

He had shone for the Bulls in the Championship in the two seasons prior, and went on to play seven games in their colours back on loan at Odsal throughout this year.

Highly-rated by KR, head coach Willie Peters played Doro nine times this term as the Robins completed a historic treble, lifting the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title.

It had appeared that the 24-year-old would get more game time in 2026 following the retirement of Kiwi icon Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, but it has now emerged that KR are set to bring in France international Jordan Dezaria, as revealed by Love Rugby League on Saturday.

Dezaria departed fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons earlier this month, and his impending arrival at Craven Park is expected to see Doro depart for pastures new.

Derker-born Doro, who has appearances on his CV for Warrington, Widnes Vikings and Halifax Panthers as well as both Bradford and KR, is not shy of offers elsewhere: with both the Bulls and York interested in acquiring his services.

Bradford and the Knights have both been promoted into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League, and are in the process of piecing their squads together.

The Bulls are, of course, under new management with former Salford Red Devils assistant Kurt Haggerty having taken over from Brian Noble as their head coach.

Doro’s 38 games in a Bradford shirt to date is his highest appearance tally for any of the five clubs he has donned a shirt for to date in his senior career.

York meanwhile have ex-Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth at the helm – and will compete in Super League for the first time next year.