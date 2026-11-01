England’s World Cup dream over as Tonga WIN all-time classic

England are officially OUT of the Rugby League World Cup after Tonga and Samoa served up an all-time classic in the final game of the group stage.

Brian McDermott’s side knew they needed a record win for Tonga by over 40 points to stand any chance of progression through to the semi-finals.

In reality, that was never going to happen – with the two great rivals producing one of the greatest international games rugby league has ever seen.

Tonga did hold up their end of the bargain in terms of result after hanging on to defeat the Samoans thanks to Addin Fonua-Blake’s try try with eight minutes remaining.

But the margin of victory was never going to be enough – meaning for the first time ever, England are out before the semi-finals.

Tonga and Samoa serve up classic

In a game which ebbed and flowed both ways, it was ultimately goal kicks which decided the outcome given how Samoa scored four tries to Tonga’s four in the end.

Robert Toia scored an early try for Tonga, with Brian To’o returning serve just before half-time. To’o then scored for Samoa again after the restart, but not before Jojo Fifita had crossed for the Mate Ma’a.

However, Isaiya Katoa kicked both conversions and a penalty to put Tonga in control – before Samoa came roaring back. They scored tries from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Ronald Volkman, with Volkman converting one, to put them ahead.

But Fonua-Blake scored the match-winning try to ensure Tonga progressed to set up a semi-final with New Zealand next Saturday. Samoa will face Australia in the other final four game.

There was heart-stopping late drama, too. Samoa received a penalty with three minutes to go which put them in prime attacking position. Sua Fa’alogo looked to have scored the match-winning try too – but replays showed he had stepped into touch by mere millimetres.

But it all mattered little for England, who must now head home knowing their tournament is over.