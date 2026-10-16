England’s Rugby League World Cup: Squad, fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch

England face a tough Rugby League World Cup campaign, with Tests against Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea lined up over the next few weeks.

Brian McDermott’s side come into the tournament looking to improve on their semi-final finish in the delayed 2021 edition, losing to Samoa in golden-point extra time at the Emirates Stadium. However, this is their first campaign under the new boss, who replaced Shaun Wane earlier this year.

England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign

England’s campaign gets underway in Perth when they take on Tonga on Saturday, 17th October. The two sides certainly have recent history, too, with England clean-sweeping the Pacific Islanders in a three-Test series back in 2023 and getting the better of them in the iconic 2017 World Cup semi-final as well.

McDermott’s side stay in Western Australia for their second pool fixture, as they face France at HBF Park. The two sides also met in the delayed 2021 tournament, with Shaun Wane’s side winning 42-18 that day, while England have also won their past two Tests against them in both 2023 and 2024.

They then conclude the pool stage with a mouthwatering clash against Papua New Guinea, who boast nine English-based players within their extended squad. England have beaten the Kumuls in each of their five previous outings, including the most recent Test back in 2022; however, PNG did beat Great Britain in 2019.

With England hoping to progress through the pool stages and reach the semi-finals at the least, McDermott has named a strong 23-man squad for the competition with NRL and Super League stars aplenty in the group.

George Williams captains the side once more, and is joined by recent stalwarts Herbie Farnworth, Morgan Knowles, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Jack Welsby and Dom Young. Elsewhere, Zach Eckersley, Sam Walters, Hugo Savala, Ben Talty and Max King could also win their first Test caps after making the touring party.

England’s Rugby League World Cup pool fixtures

England v Tonga

Date: Saturday, 17th October

Venue: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off: 18:05 local, 10:05 UK

How to watch: Premier Sports 1

England v France

Date: Saturday, 24th October

Venue: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off: 15:35 local, 07:35 UK

How to watch: Premier Sports 1

England v Papua New Guinea

Date: Friday, 30th October

Venue: WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Kick-off: 20:05 local, 09:05 UK

How to watch: Premier Sports 1

England squad in full

Matty Ashton, AJ Brimson, Ben Currie, Zach Eckersley, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Max King, Morgan Knowles, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Hugo Savala, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Ben Talty, Jack Welsby, George Williams (captain), Dom Young.

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