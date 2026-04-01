The Rugby Football League are expected to employ England’s next head coach on a short-term contract following Willie Peters’ withdrawal from the running.

Hull KR coach Peters was widely expected to be appointed as England’s head coach for the World Cup and beyond, but his decision to join new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs has resulted in him pulling out of the running for the role.

That has seen other candidates enter the reckoning, with Brad Arthur, Brian McDermott, Paul Rowley and Sam Burgess all understood to be under consideration as part of the process.

But Love Rugby League understands that the governing body’s current preference is to appoint someone through to the end of the World Cup only as it stands before considering longer-term plans following the tournament.

There is an awareness internally that a decision needs to be made soon, with the World Cup just over six months away and plenty of planning to be done before the team heads to Australia for the tournament.

That process will begin imminently and a decision made by no later than the end of the month. As it stands, Leeds Rhinos boss Arthur is thought to be the frontrunner, though other candidates will be considered. If Arthur is to land the role, it is understood that the RFL will want assurances of his commitment to the Rhinos heading into the 2027 season.

Plans changed for the governing body last week once Peters’ move to the Chiefs was finalised. While the RFL had never publicly commented on plans moving forward, it was clear that it was the Robins boss who decision-makers wanted to be their next head coach.

But his move to the NRL not only ensures his focus is on ending his tenure at Craven Park on a high, but beyond that, his attention will turn to setting up his new club ahead of their NRL entry in 2028.

Now, the RFL have turned their attention elsewhere, but the successful candidate is only anticipated to be given a short-term deal for now.

Wednesday afternoon saw the RFL confirm the make-up of a panel which will interview candidates for the role over the next few weeks.

Former England captain Kevin Sinfield, new RFL Non-Executive Director Sara Symington, interim RFL Chief Executive Abi Ekoku and RFL Chair Nigel Wood will form the panel, with RFL Executive Director of Performance & Participation Marc Lovering offering support.