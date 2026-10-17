England’s new style shows up familiar failings in Tonga humbling

It was, sadly, the same old story.

For all the talk of a change in style, the outcome was exactly the same.

They huffed. They puffed. They stuttered. They spluttered. They lost.

There was plenty to admire in this performance. In so many aspects of the game, they were good.

But they were poor in the area that mattered most. The area where they were poor last year too. When they had the ball on Tonga’s line, they could not break them down.

Tonga deserve plenty of credit for that. Their desire to defend and willingness to scramble was admirable. But England’s lack of detail and creativity was painful viewing and sadly, more of the same from last year.

Brian McDermott opted to select the same spine players that had failed to dismantle Australia last year. He thought the style, rather than the personnel, was the issue.

And in some ways, that new plan did show promise. They offloaded the ball well, they got the ball to their edge players. They did cause issues.

But ultimately, they scored twelve points despite territory and possession that should have provided more. When they got to their line, they could not break them down. Execution was scrappy, last plays were a mess, block plays launched all too often.

All coaches are judged on their selections and by design, the decision not to pick Jake Connor was always going to be a big one given England’s attacking issues last year.

England had the ability to pick a halfback with 43 assists to his name this year. Instead, he watched it on a bus to West Hull to coach his amateur team in a semi-final. A penny for his thoughts.

It is wrong to put the emphasis solely on that decision. Ultimately, England conceded 30 points, far too many. An examination of that needs to happen quickly, and they’ll look at three kick tries as a source of frustration.

Sadly, though, the reality now is that it is already too late. The damage is done.

England can qualify, but it will take some heavy victories to make that a realistic proposition. Whether they’re capable of that remains to be seen.

But ultimately, England look to have the exact same issues as before.