Brian McDermott has laid down the gauntlet to England’s halfback hopefuls to show they can do it in the big games, after admitting there might only be space for three of them on the plane to Australia.

Jake Connor, Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith and George Williams are all vying for a place in the England squad, with the quartet set to feature for their respective clubs in the play-offs over the next several weeks.

With Hugo Savala also in the mix, the pressure is on players to deliver in the play-offs, though McDermott did reiterate that George Williams would be his captain, seemingly locking in one of his halfbacks for the tournaments.

“Whether we take a six and a seven to back up the six and a seven that I have in mind to start, I’m still not sure,” McDermott told Love Rugby League. “We’re certainly going to take another half. We need to take another half.

“But if we take two halves as cover, it has an impact on how many covers we have for our outside backs, what cover we have with the back rowers, what cover we have for the other spine members as well. Some of that will be to do with form as well. Some of that will be to do with versatility as well.

“So if a guy can play in the halves, but he can also play at nine, you know, I might favour that as well. Unsure yet; certainly, the spine members there, it’s a difficult one with the spine members.

“I’ve got to see them play in finals. I think everyone would understand who the spine members are going to be or what other players I’m choosing from. But there’s another couple out there that the finals will reveal.

“Can they handle the big occasion? Can they handle the game when there’s so much on the balance? You know, so, yeah. I don’t know if I’ve answered that question with clarity, but I’ll certainly be taking one half as backup. Whether I take two or not, it’s dependent on the ship.”

McDermott also discussed the apparent fullback conundrum. Last year’s fullback options, Jack Welsby and AJ Brimson, have both played in different positions throughout the season, with Brimson almost exclusively playing centre for McDermott’s NRL club, Gold Coast Titans.

On the matter, McDermott said: “I think the question’s warranted. They’re both good players. I know Jack Welsby, who’s been in a team which has been out of form, and I think Jack, by his own admission, would have said he was out of form for the first third of the year.

“He certainly didn’t lack care, Jack, or application. He was just extremely frustrated. The game style that Paul Rowley had them play in there just didn’t click. Paul Rowley’s a great coach and he’s proven that whatever he gets players to do, they’re normally successful with it. For whatever reason it didn’t work at Saints.

“And Jack was too far away from the ruck. Jack’s a ruck player. Jack’s a spontaneous player. Look at the DNA of Saints; Jack took over a heritage at Saints where they used to play from the ruck.

“Everything was flat and fast. Tommy Martyn probably kicked it all off with maybe Bernard Dwyer, then Keiron comes in, and Roby comes in after Keiron. They had this flat, fast go at the ruck, find something around the ruck and they wouldn’t let you off with it, Saints.”

McDermott continued: “Jack inherited that when he came into the team. He came into a style which was almost the polar opposite, but now he’s found some form. Even if his team hasn’t been winning, I can tell that he’s more connected to what his game is. He’s played a number of positions for Saints, AJ has been playing centre for us.

“But they’re both good players, genuinely good players, good rugby league players. You put them in any position, they work them out. Correct me if I’m wrong but Jack won a Grand Final with Saints playing at six. He can play multiple positions; he’s a good player. That’s the first line.”

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