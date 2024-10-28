England’s first Test against Samoa draws huge viewing figures with full numbers revealed

England’s first Test against Samoa in Wigan on Sunday, shown live on BBC Two, attracted an average audience of 513,000.

At its peak, the BBC’s coverage of the game attracted an audience of 682,000 with a total audience share of 7.2%.

15,137 was the official attendance at The Brick Community Stadium as England secured a 34-18 win, going 1-0 up in this autumn’s two-match Test Series as a result.

With the game kicking off at 2.30pm, the BBC began their coverage with build-up which spanned half-an-hour.

Post-match, viewers were also able to watch interviews with England head coach Shaun Wane and captain George Williams, who was named Player of the Match.

When you combine that TV audience peak of 682,000 and the in-person attendance tally of 15,137, it means that – at one point – there were over 697,000 people watching Sunday’s game.

All of the above numbers make for great reading ahead of this weekend’s second clash between Shaun Wane’s side and Ben Gardiner’s touring visitors.

They square off oncemore at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon, November 2, with another 2.30pm (GMT) kick-off scheduled.

15,477 were in attendance at Headingley this time last year to witness England complete a 3-0 series whitewash against Tonga, and another big crowd is expected on Saturday for their second clash with Samoa.

Prior to that game, as the first part of a double-header, England’s women will raise the curtain with a Home Nations clash against Wales.

It’s also worth noting that England’s wheelchair side defeated their French counterparts 66-33 in front of a sold-out crowd of 598 at Robin Park Arena on Saturday evening.

