England are in must-win territory after just one game of this autumn’s Ashes – with the hosts well beaten on a miserable afternoon at Wembley in the series opener.

The Kangaroos were worthy and comfortable winners in the capital to leave the hosts with some serious questions to answer. Most of those will fall at the door of Shaun Wane – who has some real dilemmas on his hands.

Here are the big decisions he has to figure out over the coming days.

AJ Brimson must play

That much is now obvious. You don’t bring a player halfway around the world and leave him out of the first two Test matches: especially when you have lost the first one.

Jack Welsby’s position is primarily the one under threat after a disappointing display on Saturday afternoon but the beauty of Brimson is that, realistically, he could slot into the 17 anywhere.

Wane could go with one hooker – Daryl Clark and Jez Litten can both do big minutes – and Brimson can take the 14 shirt, or he could be a direct replacement for Welsby at fullback.

Either way, it’s probably the right decision to pull the trigger on Brimson.

Adding some spice to the pack

It was solid enough from England’s forwards on the most part but the one thing that really felt as though it was missing was some punch – not literally – and some aggression.

England’s pack are capable of putting together big minutes and big stints but there was a distinct lack of an enforcer on Saturday afternoon. Is that where Morgan Smithies potentially comes in? He’s had a great year for Canberra, is a player the Aussies will be well aware of and he can add some edge to England’s forward unit.

Like Brimson, Smithies is another you would expect to automatically come into the 17 next week.

Who plays at half-back?

It’s a tough call. England’s two halves did okay, but not much better than that. George Williams was the better of the two, which perhaps makes Mikey Lewis’ starting jersey somewhat vulnerable.

With Harry Smith waiting in the wings, Wane has to decide what he wants his attack to look like next Saturday at Everton. If he wants some more control and measure, it has to be Smith who comes in.

But on the rare occasions Williams and Lewis combined as a running threat, the Australians were put on the back foot.