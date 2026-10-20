England have only lost one game, but are now at serious risk of failing to make the semi-finals of a Rugby League World Cup for the first time ever.

In the 16 previous instalments of the World Cup, the national team have been represented as England on seven occasions – and Great Britain in the other nine.

Great Britain’s worst World Cup campaigns saw them finish third in a four-team tournament in 1968 and third in a five-team tournament in the 1985-88 edition.

But England have always reached at least the semi-finals of a World Cup when they have been involved.

Last-four exits have come in 2000, 2008 and 2013 as well as in the delayed 2021 edition when Samoa beat Shaun Wane’s side in Golden Point extra time at the Emirates Stadium.

In addition, England have made it to the World Cup final on three occasions – in 1975, 1995 and 2017.

Now, Brian McDermott’s side of 2026 have an uphill task to ensure they progress into the semi-finals from Pool B/C – and the reality is their fate is no longer in their own hands.

England at risk of creating grim unwanted Rugby League World Cup history with early exit

England conclude their group stage games with clashes against France in Perth this weekend and Papua New Guinea in Wollongong next weekend.

Needing to finish in the top two of the combined Pool B/C table to earn a semi-final berth and avoid creating unwanted history, McDermott’s side will have to win both of those games and win them handsomely, but even that may not be enough.

Having been beaten 30-12 by Tonga in their opener, England are almost certainly now unable to finish above Kristian Woolf’s side because teams who finish level on competition points are then ranked on their head-to-head record.

Barring a big upset elsewhere, England will have to hope to qualify on points difference over Samoa, a team they don’t face.

They will have to cheer on Tonga when they come up against the Samoans. If Ben Gardiner’s side and England end on four competition points apiece, they will be separated by points difference.

England though are already 92 points worse off than Samoa on that front though, because Gardiner’s men thrashed France 78-4 in their opener over the weekend just gone and boast a points difference of +74 now.

McDermott’s men are on -18 after losing 30-12 to Tonga.

Unwanted history could well be created this autumn.