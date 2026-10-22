England boss Brian McDermott has joined the growing number of people bemoaning the format of this year’s reduced Rugby League World Cup, with his side set for an early exit after losing their opener to Tonga.

The World Cup had initially been set to take place in France in 2025, but had to be pushed back a year when the organising committee withdrew over financial concerns.

Instead, the international showpiece tournament was pushed back by 12 months – with Australia becoming co-hosts, with a handful of games being played across New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

But the late host change meant for a smaller tournament, with only ten teams involved in the men’s competition: and due to the reduced format, England now face a mighty uphill battle to reach the semi-finals having been beaten 30-12 by Tonga.

‘The jeopardy of losing one game in a pool of three is so harsh, it’s almost like we don’t get another chance to straighten things out’

Last weekend’s reverse in Perth means McDermott’s side now need to win big in their other group games against France and PNG as well as hoping Tonga can beat Samoa.

If all of those results happen, it would then come down to points difference between England and Samoa for a semi-final berth, with only two nations from the combined six-team Pool B/C progressing.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game against France, head coach McDermott admitted: “The jeopardy of losing one game in a pool of three is so harsh, it’s almost like we don’t get another chance to straighten things out.

“There’s still a slim chance that we get through, and that’s something we’re focusing on, we remain determined.

“The jeopardy is really harsh and we knew for us to go through that we had to go and beat Tonga.

“It’s just harsh that we have to take a standing eight count in that first round, but we’re ready to go again.

“Credit to Australia for taking on the World Cup. When the French rugby league federation said they couldn’t host the World Cup and Australia stepped up at the last minute, it had to be a ten-team competition.

“Whether it was going to be a 12 or 16-team competition originally, I’m not sure, but the teams were reduced to one pool of four and two pools of three.

“New Zealand have lost their first game as well (in Pool A against Australia), but they’re going to get another go at it.

“The likelihood is that they’ll quality, their destiny is not lying in other people’s hands (like ours is).”

‘”Nothing has gone wrong, it’s just a harsh competition in which you’ve got to hit the ground running, which we didn’t do’

Last weekend’s defeat to Tonga was McDermott’s first game in charge of England. They take on France in Perth on Saturday and then travel to Wollongong for a showdown with PNG on October 30.

If England don’t finish in the top two of Pool B/C, it’ll mark the first time they have ever failed to make it into at least the semi-finals of a World Cup.

McDermott added: “Nothing has gone wrong, it’s just a harsh competition in which you’ve got to hit the ground running, which we didn’t do.

“I’m trying to be diplomatic here. If France held the World Cup, there would have been more teams in it and it would have been more like the usual format.

“I completely understand that if it has to be reduced to a ten-team competition, it’s not the easiest thing to do and we end up with situations like this.

“There’s nobody to blame, it’s just the unfortunate build-up to this tournament means it’s been put on at the last minute.

“If you lose one game, you don’t really get a chance to fix it. It’s tough, I think, because we’ve lost one game and we now need to rely on other results if we are to go through.”