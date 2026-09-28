Nine of England’s 23-player squad for this autumn’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup come from Wigan Warriors, with four NRLW stars also selected by head coach Stuart Barrow.

Since the start of 2025, Wigan’s women have lost just three games across all competitions. All three of those defeats have come against York Valkyrie, including Sunday evening’s shock result in the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Having lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield, nine of the Warriors’ squad have been rewarded for their remarkable campaign with England selection: while champions Valkyrie’s only representation comes via Liv Wood.

Elsewhere, Canberra Raiders’ Hollie-Mae Dodd, North Queensland Cowboys’ Fran Goldthorp and Newcastle Knights’ Georgia Roche all make the 23.

So too do potential debutants Jasmin Strange of Sydney Roosters and Hope Millard of Canterbury Bulldogs, both eligible via their heritage.

NRLW quintet and 9 Wigan stars named in England’s 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup squad

Half-back pair Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe are among the nonet of Wigan stars included in Barrow’s 23-player squad for this autumn’s showpiece tournament, which will take place Down Under across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Roosters star Strange – whose mother was born in England – is among four potential England debutants at the World Cup and will feature in this weekend’s NRLW Grand Final before attention turns to the international stage.

Trailblazer Jodie Cunningham will captain the national team in this tournament before hanging up her boots, and is joined in the squad by St Helens team-mate Vicky Whitfield.

England’s women will fly out to Australia next Thursday, October 8, with their World Cup campaign beginning in Perth against Wales on October 17.

They remain in Perth for their second group game against reigning world champions Australia on October 24 before heading to Wollongong for a final group clash against Samoa on October 30.

England’s squad for 2026 Rugby League World Cup: Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Connie Boyd* (Leeds Rhinos), Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Ruby Bruce (Leeds Rhinos), Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors), Evie Cousins (Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors), Fran Goldthorp (North Queensland Cowboys), Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors), Molly Jones (Wigan Warriors), Hope Millard* (Canterbury Bulldogs), Lucy Murray (Leeds Rhinos), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Lucie Sams* (Wigan Warriors), Jasmin Strange* (Sydney Roosters), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Megan Williams (Wigan Warriors), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)

* Uncapped

‘Bringing together talent from both the NRLW and Women’s Super League gives us a unique blend of quality and experience’

Head coach Barrow took charge following the last World Cup in 2022 which saw England beaten 20-6 at the semi-final stage by New Zealand.

Having locked in his 23, Barrow said: “Firstly, congratulations to every player selected in our World Cup squad. The standard across the wider group has been outstanding throughout the season, which made the selection process incredibly challenging.

“At the start of the year, we set out a clear selection timeline with the players, outlining the standards, milestones and opportunities that would contribute to today’s selection.

“Throughout the season, we’ve had a number of England camps, we have travelled to France, and I’ve been present at all the Super Four games to assess the players in contention for selection.

“Narrowing our squad from 40 players to a final 23 has involved some difficult decisions, but we believe we have the right balance of experience and youth to compete on the world stage.

“It’s also an exciting moment for the programme with the inclusion of Australia-based heritage players for the first time.

“Bringing together talent from both the NRLW and Women’s Super League gives us a unique blend of quality and experience, and we’re excited to see these players come together in an England shirt.

“Now, our focus turns to preparation. We know the challenges that await at a World Cup, but we are travelling with a squad that believes in itself, embraces the responsibility of representing England, and is determined to make the nation proud.”