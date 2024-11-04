England’s two-Test series against Samoa ended with success for Shaun Wane’s side, with a second consecutive clean sweep against Pacific opposition.

Following on from last year’s 3-0 win against Tonga, England were once again too strong for a touring nation, with the hosts winning back-to-back Tests to build nicely into next year’s Ashes series against Australia.

As you would expect, there were a few strong performances individually which will have left Wane encouraged about what could follow over the next two years.

But there were a handful of players who didn’t quite enjoy the success they would have hoped. Here’s our winners and losers from the series and the autumn international programme.

Winner: Harry Smith

There was some doubt over who the best man to start alongside captain George Williams in the halves was this autumn, given how Mikey Lewis had just been crowned Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

But there can be no doubting Wane made the right selection. Wigan scrum-half Smith was outstanding in both games, showing a level of measure and control that not only helped his own game, but Williams’ too.

Williams was given much more freedom to perform how he can with Smith tasked with organising England’s attack, and the pair looked great together.

If they’re both fit, they’re almost certainly the two that line up against the Kangaroos next year.

Loser: Danny Walker

With Smith starting at half-back, Wane opted to roll with Lewis as his replacement hooker: which was a blow for one of Super League’s standout number nines in 2024.

Walker has been excellent for Warrington Wolves and a major reason for them enjoying such a strong campaign under Sam Burgess. But he was unable to get on the pitch for a single minute of action across the two Tests.

With Daryl Clark locked in as England’s starting hooker and Brad O’Neill to return to full fitness in 2025, Walker’s chances of being involved against the Kangaroos could look to be limited.

Winner: Herbie Farnworth

The best centre in the game? If he isn’t, he’s certainly in the discussion.

What a shame it is for English rugby league that they can’t exploit and market Farnworth to the wider world as one of their superstars: because that’s exactly what the Dolphins centre is – a superstar of the game.

He was the standout performer across the series for England, and is certainly one player the Kangaroos will not enjoy coming up against next year.

Loser: Chris Hill

Like Walker, another player who failed to secure any minutes across the two games was new Salford signing Hill.

He is a vital member of the squad in Wane’s eyes, not least for the seniority he possessed and the advice he can pass on to England’s young forwards.

But you would suspect that by the time the Kangaroos series comes about next year, Hill’s international career could have drawn to a close already.

Winner: Matty Ashton

With three outstanding wingers to choose from, Wane’s big call in game one was to go with Warrington star Ashton over Wigan Warriors man Liam Marshall.

And Ashton certainly took his chance. He was brilliant in both games and after a year in Super League in which he has established himself as one of the best finishers in the competition, he backed that up on the international stage.

He’s now at the front of the queue to face the Kangaroos in 2025.

