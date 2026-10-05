England boss Brian McDermott hinted that four Wakefield stars may well have found their way into his 23-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup had it not been for injury-related withdrawals.

Newly-crowned Super League champions Trinity had a number of England hopefuls within their ranks – including captain Mike McMeeken, winger Tom Johnstone, half-back Jake Trueman and prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

After Saturday evening’s Grand Final triumph over Warrington Wolves though, Johnstone hinted he may need to miss this autumn’s international showpiece having battled injury for the back end of the Super League season.

And when McDermott’s squad was announced on Monday, none of Wakefield’s stars made the cut: with the head coach of the national team revealing that was down to injury and not selection.

‘I’m really disappointed, it’s a real shame the Wakefield boys aren’t available. They’re all booked in for operations’

McDermott – whose first game in charge of England will come in their World Cup opener against Tonga on October 17 – spoke to media on Monday morning shortly after his 23 was locked in.

On the missing Trinity men, he admitted: “I’m really disappointed, it’s a real shame the Wakefield boys aren’t available. They’re all booked in for operations.

“Jake Trueman has had a fantastic year, Mike McMeeken and Caleb Hamlin-Uele have been enormous through this finals series.

“Tom Johnstone dragged them through to a Grand Final win.

“Every single one was in and amongst being picked, but I knew there was a strong likelihood some might not be available.

“I just got a message that they’d all pulled out due to injury or operations.”

Daryl Powell’s side created history with their Grand Final win, with Wakefield the sixth club to have won a Super League title.

When asked whether the quartet would have made it into his World Cup squad had they been fit, McDermott said: “They’ve all had tremendous years.

“I’m not going to say they would have been in, but it would have made my final selection a bit of a headache.

“I’ve had a manic 24 hours waiting while the NRL Grand Final finished before I started to go firm on selections, and at the same time, I was starting to get some messages through that some of the Wakefield players were not in good shape.

“(I was) trying to get some clarity on them, which I’ve just got today, and they’ve pulled out.

“I didn’t put a final pen to the 23 until maybe about four hours ago.

“But every one of them have had brilliant season, every one of them.”