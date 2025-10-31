England are in must-win territory heading up to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend, after a heavy defeat in Test One of the Ashes series against Australia.

Kevin Walters’ side were in rampant touch in the Capital last Saturday, running away 26-6 winners without really looking like they were out of third gear.

That is a scary proposition for an England side that need to win this weekend to keep their hopes of a series victory alive ahead of the finale at Headingley, but Shaun Wane’s men will also be much better for their experience under the arch as well.

Where the game will be won

Both sides will be looking for improvements ball-in-hand this weekend, and you feel whoever ends their sets the better could clinch the Test.

Wane and Walters both cited little tweaks that their sides need to make at Everton, and that does feel very targeted towards their attacking shapes. Both teams came up with sloppy errors in attack last weekend, largely due to being in new positional combinations or a completely fresh 17, but whoever fixes those up this weekend should win.

Set completion might be taken for granted a lot of the time, and the focus can shift to positional battles, but that can turn into extended periods of pressure or even points.

It’s only small, as both coaches suggested, but it could define the outcome of the game this weekend.

What they said

The manner of the defeat would have hurt England boss Wane, particularly with over 60,000 in attendance at Wembley, but despite him still reeling at the result, he is hopeful of a turnaround in Merseyside.

“(I’ve watched it back) about 12 times and I definitely feel worse,” he told the media.

“We did some good things, but just not enough, and I don’t think it was a real Test match. They were too good, they were worthy winners and we really didn’t challenge them, which is the most disappointing thing.”

“The beauty of having a series like this is that you’ve got a chance to go again and put things right.

“We’ll challenge them in more areas, we’ll end our sets better and the knock-on effect from doing that then is huge. We just put ourselves under so much pressure (at Wembley).”

“We’re looking into reasons why (there were nerves).

“We had a lot of experience out there and players felt nervous. We’ve been wanting this series, and it’s had a big build-up in our players’ heads, but hopefully you’ll see a different team this Saturday.”

Of his selection, which features three changes from the defeat at Wembley, the England boss said: “I needed to make some changes to the side that lost last week at Wembley and I have done that.

“The beauty of having such a strong squad is that we are bringing some really talented players into the side ahead of this weekend’s game, but the fact remains we simply need to be better this time around.

“I want us to show the very best of us, play at the level I know we can and ultimately level this Ashes Series.

On the flip side, Kangaroos counterpart Walters is hoping his side can build on that win at Wembley and secure a series win this weekend.

“I’m really pleased with the way we’ve started the series, but we’re into a new week now and our focus is preparing well and being at our very best this Saturday.”

The Aussie boss has made just one change to his initial 17-man squad for the Test this weekend, with Isaah Yeo forced to miss out through concussion. Pat Carrigan slides back to fill that hole at loose forward, while Lindsey Collins is promoted into the starting front-row and Lindsay Smith comes onto the bench.

Elsewhere, Yeo’s absence means Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant is given the captain’s armband this weekend, and Walters is already full of praise for his new skipper.

“Harry and all of the senior players for that matter stepped up after Isaah’s unfortunate injury last week.

“While we’d love to have Isaah out there, he’ll still be contributing in many other ways around the group this week. He’s a natural leader, and so too is Harry, so we’re in great hands this week.”

Players to watch

With Jack Welsby dropping out of the side, AJ Brimson looks set to make an eagerly anticipated debut at full-back. His desire to play attacking rugby could be just the ticket England need after last week’s disappointment in the Capital, and it will also be a chance for him to make a claim for the jersey long-term too.

You would also have to think Herbie Farnworth will need a big game if England are to get over the line this weekend. The Dolphins man was really threatening ball-in-hand last weekend, and will again likely be a focal point for Wane’s side. Tom Johnstone will also likely be tested out in the air again from some wicked Nathan Cleary kicks, but he consistently got England in good position to start their sets last weekend and you’d back him to do the same again this time out.

For the Kangaroos, Reece Walsh will again pose England some major questions ball-in-hand, following a spellbinding debut last weekend. The Brisbane Broncos full-back was simply electric in attack last weekend, posting a game-high 242 metres from 16 carries alongside a superb brace. Cameron Munster was also pivotal to his side’s victory last weekend, pulling the strings around the park superbly and crucially making the most of any half-chances too.

Up front, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will again bring heaps of physicality to proceedings, while Angus Crichton’s powerful strike running could again see him become a point of difference in attack. Hudson Young also led the way in defence for the Kangaroos, and will again need to step up on that side of the ball.

Main head-to-head

The battle between wingers Dom Young and Mark Nawaqanitawase will also be an electric watch. Both men were key focal points for their side in attack last weekend, with Young notching 110 metres from his 14 carries and Nawaqanitawase making 216 metres from his 19 carries, and they should again take on a lot of the load this time out.

Crucially, both attacks seemed to be focused on getting them the ball in space. On the counter-attack, Australia looked to get the ball to Nawaqanitawase almost instantly, notably in Walsh’s first-half try, while England bided their time to use Young, often off the back of a piece of Farnworth magic. They will also likely be called upon in the air this weekend, especially Young, if Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith comes into the starting 13, but that is also an area they both thrive.

Around that, the pair are also superb finishers, and while we didn’t get to see too much of that from either at Wembley, should they be called upon at the Hill Dickinson Stadium it will likely result in a try.

This will be fun.

Prediction

While England have made some changes to their side in an effort to claw their way back into the series, Australia already seem to be in their groove and could look to kick on this weekend too.

Australia were their own worst enemy at times last weekend, coughing up possession far more than they should have and letting England dominate much of the early exchanges as well. While that did tire the hosts out and eventually see them pull away in the latter stages of the game, they won’t do that again this weekend.

This feels like a time to make a true statement, if last week wasn’t enough, and even though England will be better than their Wembley showing, Australia should clinch the series. Kangaroos by 12.

Previous results

*This list is only England v Australia, not including Great Britain Tests.

2025: Australia won 26-6 in London

2017: Australia won 6-0 in Brisbane

2017: Australia won 18-4 in Melbourne

2016: Australia won 36-18 in London

2014: Australia won 16-12 in Melbourne

2013: Australia won 28-20 in Cardiff

2011: Australia won 30-8 in Leeds

2011: Australia won 36-20 in London

2010: Australia won 34-14 in Melbourne

2009: Australia won 46-16 in Leeds

The teams

*England have not confirmed their match-day 17 at the time of writing.

England’s 19-man squad: AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, George Williams, Dom Young.

Australia: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Lindsay Collins, 9 Harry Grant (C), 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Patrick Carrigan

Interchanges: 14 Tom Dearden, 15 Lindsay Smith, 16 Reuben Cotter, 17 Keaon Koloamatangi

