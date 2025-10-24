After 22 years, the Ashes are finally back as England take on Australia at a packed-out Wembley Stadium this Saturday.

England and Australia have not met in any capacity since the dramatic 2017 World Cup Final at Suncorp Stadium, and so much has changed in that time.

The Kangaroos are a squad filled with debutants, but boast some of the best stars in the world game right now in Reece Walsh, Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster and Isaah Yeo, but England have a strong squad of their own.

NRL stars Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth, John Bateman and AJ Brimson will be out to prove a point this series before returning down under next season, while Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, George Williams and Jake Wardle are among the Super League contingent looking to play their part in a series win.

Australia also hold the advantage over England in recent meetings, but again this is a chance to change the tide for the hosts. It’s going to be a fascinating few weeks.

Where the game will be won

As always, the battle through the middle will define the outcome of the game. Both teams have named imposing middle units, with Australia deploying Pat Carrigan and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui from the start with Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter and Keaon Koloamatangi coming off the bench, while England have named Ethan Havard, Matty Lees, Owen Trout, Mikolaj Oledzki, Alex Walmsley, Mike McMeeken and Morgan Knowles in their initial 19-man squad, with two starting and three likely to be on the bench, so whichever groups gets the better of their opposition should win their team the game.

The backlines, quite rightly, get a lot of people talking, but neither side will be able to play much if they don’t get the upper hand through the middle. Winning each contact will allow for greater ruck-speed and also just offset the defensive line, too.

Whoever dominates the battle up front should come out on top.

Last time they met

What they said

Speaking ahead of the game, England boss Shaun Wane believes his squad is fully capable of going toe-to-toe with their Australian rivals.

“We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn’t easy,” he said. “But I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

“We’ve had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing, and we are now in touching distance of what will be a historic fixture under the Wembley arch.

“I hope the English supporters turn out loud and proud and those that haven’t got their tickets yet join us at Wembley!”

Counterpart Kevin Walters is also raring to go ahead of the three-Test series, and is hopeful his side can live up to the billing of the event this weekend.

“It’s going to be a huge thrill for all four of them to wear the green and gold for the first time in a Test match at such an iconic stadium,” he said.

“I’m excited for them as well as all of our players. Every member of our squad, whether they take the field or not, is about to experience something incredibly special this Saturday at Wembley.

“As I’ve said from day one of our preparations here in England, we’re on this Ashes journey together because it’s going to take a collective effort from everyone involved.”

Players to watch

With any game of this magnitude, there are a number of players to watch on both sides. England’s Jack Welsby has become a key man in Wane’s side over the past few years, making that full-back shirt his own in the process. His leadership is an increasingly important part of his role within this side.

Captain George Williams comes into the game with a point to prove, but he’s Wane’s go-to man and has always done his part in the Test side. Herbie Farnworth will also likely play a key part in this England side. The Dolphins centre is one of the very best in his position in the world right now, and you’d think a large part of England’s attack will be based on getting the ball into his hands.

For Australia, Reece Walsh is in sparkling form right now, coming off the back of winning the Clive Churchill Medal in his side’s Grand Final win, and is arguably the poster boy of the series.

Nathan Cleary is also among the very best players in the world, and his experience will be crucial to this fairly fresh-faced squad. Hudson Young might not be a headline-grabbing name, but he’ll be one to keep an eye on this weekend after an impressive year for Canberra.

Main head-to-head

The battle between Mikey Lewis and Cameron Munster is going to be absolutely mouthwatering this weekend, with Lewis primed to start at six. The pair are seriously electric talents, both possessing that sort of game-breaking ability that could turn the game on its head.

With both men taking that number six role, they will likely be the focal point of their side’s attack. They both offer that dual-threat of carrying and distribution, yet have the ability to scan and pick the right time to inject themselves into the game.

They have also both enjoyed stellar seasons in 2025, with Lewis shining in the Super League Grand Final and Munster taking a starring role in this year’s State of Origin Series.

It promises to be a brilliant watch between these two.

Prediction

Australia do come into the Test as heavy favourites, but England won’t go down without a fight this weekend. Wane has already said his side thrive in the underdogs tag, without the sort of pressure to perform, and that could be something he really taps into. His selection points to that too, letting Lewis have free rein in attack to go out and play an attacking game while also having Williams there, too.

You would still expect the Kangaroos to be revved up for this Test, given there is actually more pressure on them to perform. Key players are defecting to represent their Pacific Island heritage, and a series victory away from home will act as a great statement ahead of next year’s home World Cup. England will be anything but a walk in the park, but the Kangaroos should just about get over the line. Australia by four.

Previous results

*This list is only England v Australia, not including Great Britain Tests.

2017: Australia won 6-0 in Brisbane

2017: Australia won 18-4 in Melbourne

2016: Australia won 36-18 in London

2014: Australia won 16-12 in Melbourne

2013: Australia won 28-20 in Cardiff

2011: Australia won 30-8 in Leeds

2011: Australia won 36-20 in London

2010: Australia won 34-14 in Melbourne

2009: Australia won 46-16 in Leeds

2009: Australia won 26-16 in Wigan

The teams

*England have not confirmed their match-day 17 at the time of writing.

England 19-man squad: John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young

Australia: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Patrick Carrigan, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo (C)

Interchanges: 14 Tom Dearden, 15 Lindsay Collins, 16 Reuben Cotter, 17 Keaon Koloamatangi

