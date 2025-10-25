The 2025 rugby league Ashes get underway with a blockbuster clash between England and Australia from Wembley Stadium, as Shaun Wane’s side renew rivalries with the Kangaroos.

The two nations meet for the first time in over two decades in an Ashes series, and for the first time in any competition since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final.

Can Wane’s men start the series in perfect fashion? Or will Kevin Walters’ tourists get their campaign underway with a win?

Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all the action as it happens.