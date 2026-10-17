Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage as England Men get their Rugby League World Cup campaign underway against Tonga.

It is a tough start for Brian McDermott in what is his first side in charge of the national team as they face a stacked Tongan outfit that have been named as favourites by the bookmakers for this one.

Played in Perth, England haven’t had the best preparation in the week, losing both Morgan Smithies and Morgan Knowles to injury, with Smithies now out of the tournament completely.

But England will still go into this one with a strong squad and confident of defeating Kristian Woolf’s side. Stick with us throughout the morning as we bring you all the latest news, scores, updates and post-match reaction from what is a big game for England and their campaign.